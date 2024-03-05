The Blue Scribes are a Legendary Hero introduced to Total War: Warhammer 3 alongside the Shadows of Change DLC. Despite what their name might suggest, the duo appears in-game as a singular unit. While the other Tzeentchian hero that came with the DLC is an up close and personal fighter, The Blue Scribes are powerful wizards who get access to almost every Lore of Magic in the game.

The Blue Scribes are one of only a handful of Legendary Heroes that can be recruited by multiple factions in Warhammer 3. To be more specific, you can unlock the Wandering Wizards while playing as Tzeentch, the Daemons of Chaos, Warhost of the Apocalypse, Heralds of the Tempest, The Decadent Host, Puppets of Misrule, and the Shadow Legion. Keep reading to find out how to unlock them and what they can do.

The guide below was written specifically for Tzeentchian factions like The Deceivers and the Oracles of Tzeentch. The same steps apply to all eligible factions, however, certain missions may have slightly different objectives if you’re playing Daemons of Chaos or Warriors of Chaos.

How To Recruit The Blue Scribes In Total War: Warhammer 3

To recruit the Blue Scribes, you’ll first need to complete the Parchment & Ink chain quest while playing as one of the aforementioned factions. This chain quest unlocks automatically as soon as you reach level 10 with your faction’s Legendary Lord. There are three objectives you’ll need to complete to finish the chain quest, the first of which involves capturing 500 battle captives. Simply choose the appropriate option after a battle and you’ll complete this first objective in no time.

The next portion of the chain quest involves traveling to Hell Pit, the Skaven stronghold located to the north of Kislev. It’s important to note that you don’t have to move your Legendary Lord there to finish this objective. Simply move any character to Hell Pit to complete the objective and unlock the third and final mission. Your last order of business is to build a Cult of Change in any settlement. This is a Tier V Advanced Military building that will set you back a whopping 10,000 Favor to construct. Once the building is up and running, The Blue Scribes will join your faction.

The Blue Scribes Skills & Abilities In Warhammer 3

The Blue Scribes are a very unique – and very powerful – Legendary Hero that gets access to every Lore of Magic in the game except for Rune Magic and Deliverance of Itza. However, you won’t have access to all the spells from the get-go. The Legendary Hero will only have access to the Lore of Tzeentch at first, but as you level up The Blue Scribes, you’ll gradually gain the ability to unlock new Lores of Magic to use in combat. The caveat is that you’ll only have access to six spells at any one time, which are chosen at random at the start of battle. Moreover, every time you use a spell, you’ll get a random set of new ones to play around with.

The Blue Scribes passively buff all Blue Horrors of Tzeentch, Pink Horrors of Tzeentch, and Exalted Pink Horrors of Tzeentch in the hero’s army. Among other things, they also increase their army’s campaign movement range and Winds of Magic power reserve. In addition to being some of the best wizards in the game, The Blue Scribes can also be turned into decent ranged combat specialists once players unlock the appropriate skills. The Blue Scribes come with a flying disc mount by default and cannot be dismounted.