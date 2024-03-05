The Golden Knight Naryska Leysa is a Legendary Hero introduced to Total War: Warhammer 3 alongside the Shadows of Change DLC. This is the first and so far the only Legendary Hero in the game available exclusively to Kislev. Kislev can also recruit Ulrika Magdova, however, she is not exclusive to the faction since she is also available to The Empire.

The Golden Knight Naryska Leysa is a powerful mounted fighter that specializes in buffing Tzar Guard and Ice Guard units. This Hero is a great asset to any infantry-heavy army that requires a strong melee unit capable of quickly taking down enemy Lords and Heroes. Keep reading to find out how to unlock her during your Kislev campaign.

How To Recruit The Golden Knight Naryska Leysa In Total War: Warhammer 3

There are only a couple of prerequisites that need to be fulfilled before you can recruit Naryska Leysa. First off, you’ll need to get your Legendary Lord to level 11. Naryska Leysa is available to all Kislev factions, so it doesn’t matter if you’re playing as Tzarina Katarin, Kostaltyn, Boris Ursus, or Mother Ostankya. Once your LL reaches level 11, the quest The Golden Knight: Descendant of Leysa will automatically trigger. To complete the quest, all you have to do is kill a total of 1,500 enemies in battle. Don’t worry, you don’t have to kill all of them in a single battle.

Completing that first objective will trigger The Golden Knight: A Golden Lineage, the second part of the quest chain. To complete this one, you’ll need to construct a specific type of building inside one of your settlements. That building is the Royal Barracks for The Ice Court, The Great Orthodoxy, and Ursun Revivalists. Meanwhile, the Daughters of the Forest will need to build a Frozen Outpost to advance the quest chain. Once that’s out of the way, you’ll be presented with a Dilemma. You’ll unlock The Golden Knight regardless of which option you choose, so feel free to take whichever one you think is best.

The Golden Knight Naryska Leysa Skills & Abilities

The Golden Knight comes with a unique trait that increases diplomatic relations with other Kislev factions while also giving +1 recruit rank to all Tzar Guard units and a bit of spell resistance to her entire army. Speaking of buffs, the Legendary Hero improves Tzar Guard and Ice Guard units by giving them extra armor, speed, melee attack, weapon strength, missile resistance, and more. Other units benefit from a couple of these buffs as well.

In addition to improving units, The Golden Knight has an entire skill tree dedicated exclusively to buffing her accompanying Legendary Lord. As far as Unique items are concerned, Naryska Leysa gets no fewer than three of them in the form of Ursun’s Claw, the Totem of Ursus, and the Golden Wafers. Two of these items give the Legendary Hero special abilities. Unfortunately, The Golden Knight doesn’t get access to a fancy mount, but she can still ride a standard Warhorse into battle.