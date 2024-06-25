Key Takeaways EA's Rankings Week for College Football 25 reveals Toughest Places to Play making a big impact on gameplay.

The Stadium Meter measures rowdiness, historical stats, and team prestige to create the rankings.

Top 25 schools list SEC dominating the rankings and SEC schools accounting for 12 spots.

EA has announced that this week is Rankings Week for College Football 25. Each day starting June 25 through June 28, a new ranking will be released for the upcoming game that will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 19. The first ranking that EA is unveiling is the Toughest Places to Play. The crowd and atmosphere will play a pivotal role in games and these vary based on the home turf the game is played in. EA has also noted that when playing a Dynasty, these rankings will change over time. The Stadium Meter is the gauge for how rowdy the crowd is, and it will have a deeper impact on the gameplay than it has in the past.

How is the Ranking Factored?

The Toughest Places to Play takes numerous factors into consideration. EA released the top 25 schools in this ranking to give a broader scope of playing environments. This system factors in historical stats including home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more. This ranking will no doubt ignite some conversations early on. With EA including officially licensed stadium music to add to the game, these top rated schools will be a nightmare for the home team. The rankings are listed below from 1-25 and the SEC sweeps the podium and is four out of the top five. The SEC takes twelve of the spots as that now includes Oklahoma and Texas. The Big Ten includes seven schools while the ACC includes three.

Toughest Places to Play - Ranked

1: Kyle Field - Texas A&M

2: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama

3: Tiger Stadium - LSU

4: Ohio Stadium - Ohio State

5: Sanford Stadium - Georgia

6: Beaver Stadium - Penn State

7: Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin

8: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma

9: Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State

10: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida

11: Autzen Stadium - Oregon

12: Memorial Stadium - Clemson

13: Neyland Stadium - Tennessee

14: Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn

15: Williams-Brice Stadium - South Carolina

16: Michigan Stadium - Michigan

17: Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech

18: Rice-Eccles Stadium - Utah

19: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas

20: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa

21: Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame

22: Spartan Stadium - Michigan State

23: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Arkansas

24: Albertsons Stadium - Boise State

25: Davis Wade Stadium - Mississippi State