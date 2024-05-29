Tower of God is a mobile game that offers a 2D anime idle RPG experience based on the "Tower of God" Webtoon. Collect characters and their unique Ignition Weapons, complete with stunning animations. Play as main characters Bam & Viole for free by advancing through Revolution Road and earning valuable rewards. The game features a gear-sharing system to simplify strengthening your team and an idle system that collects rewards for up to 16 hours while you're offline

All Codes For Tower of God

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Tower of God. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/29

WINGSOFFREEDOM1UREK - Summon Ticket Selection Chest x20, Tower of Trial Key x300, 5,000,000x Gold, Destiny's Guide Card x1

- Summon Ticket Selection Chest x20, Tower of Trial Key x300, 5,000,000x Gold, Destiny's Guide Card x1 TOGLOVEVALENTINE - Tower of Trial Key x200, Tower’s Special Summon Ticket x20

- Tower of Trial Key x200, Tower’s Special Summon Ticket x20 WHO2IS2NEXT2FLAME - Redeem Code for Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of God

Redeeming codes in Tower of God: All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Tower of God on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Click Menu on the Top right Click th gear, go to accounts and click redeem code Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

