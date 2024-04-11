Key Takeaways Vehicular mayhem awaits in TRAIL OUT: Explosive Racing with diverse race types and vehicle options for chaotic fun.

Two years ago, TRAIL OUT hit the PC and was a bit of a hidden gem, but stood out because not only did it have a lot of variety, but it also ran well on the Steam Deck. Early on, getting some games to run well on the Deck was a bit of a rarity -- let alone a new release and now it's hit the Xbox Series S and X to provide the best-looking version of the experience available at a fairly low price point. TRAIL OUT: Explosive Racing offers up a lot of different kinda of racing action along with a ton of cars and vehicle types among them.

Vehicular Mayhem

Players have regular races, demolition derbies and destructible environments to encounter in every race type with an open area. You can have crazy Burnout-style mayhem, Wreckfest-style destruction or even go at it in kart races. Feeling like some car combat? Cool -- hop in a golf cart and run wild on enemies to take them out of contention. Street races with tuners are possible as are tough ice races that evoke the greatness of franchises like Rallisport Challenge. There's a lot of content in TRAIL OUT and it's executed well with top-tier handling across the board and a narrative attached to it in the form of the TRAIL OUT festival about creating as much chaos as possible.

Cold as Ice

The sheer variety of racing-related action available is impressive and things like Hunter mode allow players to engage in some Chase HQ-style cop pursuits, while Roullete mode allows the board to determine your fate when it comes to the next race type you'll encounter. Super Monkey Ball-style mini-games are also on offer as well. Want to put yourself in the middle of a giant pool table for some insanity? Give it a shot. Become a human dart or a bowling ball? Sure! There's even Dead Out mode that allows you to take out hordes of zombies a la Carmageddon.

Beautiful Mayhem

TRAIL OUT on the Xbox includes not only the Hunt 007/Hunt 700 DLC, but also its Legendary Cars, Luxury Life and Steel Wheels DLC to offer even more action than the base game. TRAIL OUT is available now for the Xbox Series consoles for $29.99, making that version the best overall value right now as it includes $15 worth of DLC, offering a $5 savings compared to getting everything via Steam for the PC version.

Check out TRAIL OUT's Xbox launch trailer here.