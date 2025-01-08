Transformers: Reactivate has now been cancelled, confirmed by Splash Damage's X account on Wednesday. The developer is now facing a risk of redundancy for a "number of roles" at the studio. Splash Damage has previously developed Batman: Arkham Origins' multiplayer and Brink. It's also supported the development of Gears Tactics, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Gears 5.

Close

Transformers: Reactivate is No More

The online action game Transformers: Reactivate has now been canceled by developer Splash Damage after a cinematic trailer first debuted at The Game Awards 2022.

"We will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects," explained Splash Damage on X. "Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy." Splash Damage went on in the studio update post and said that Hasbro "was an incredible and supportive partner throughout" and "hope to work with them again."

Sadly, redundancies in the studio seem likely. It went on to say, "While not being able to see the game through to release is painful, having to say goodbye to friends and colleagues hurts even more." The studio says it's "doing everything [it] can to support them through this tough period."

Splash Damage's History

Splash Damage, based in Bromley, United Kingdom, began as a studio in April 2001. According to a 2023 press release, Splash Damage has over 400 people employed. It also says that there are "several unannounced games set to inspire audiences worldwide." It has previously assisted Xbox in multiple releases with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears Tactics, Gears 5, and more. It also developed one of Bethesda's biggest failures, Brink. It was ahead of its time as it blended single-player, co-op, and multiplayer elements into one singular experience.

"While simple rewards for capturing enemy Command Posts or buffing a teammate’s weapon are interesting, and the parkour style does have its own unique flare that could go the distance, everything else about the game either feels half-completed or broken," said our sister site GameRant's review for Brink.

"We will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects," explained Splash Damage on X. "Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy."

It is currently developing Project Astrid, a triple-A open-world survival game, which will be Splash Damage's first original IP. Content creators Sacriel and shroud are also collaborating on the project. Splash Damage says in a press release that it is "leveraging the experience and knowledge of both [content creators] to create a game worthy of the genre and its fans.