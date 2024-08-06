Key Takeaways Prepare for a mind-bending narrative with subterfuge, classified missions, and classic Treyarch mechanics in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Treyarch and Activision today dropped the first details about the Zombies Dark Aether storyline in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The return of Treyarch and the Black Ops franchise is nearly here. With nearly four years of development time, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 aims to deliver what players love about Treyarch's take on the Call of Duty franchise. Promising a mind-bending narrative focused on subterfuge and classified missions, a multiplayer featuring classic Treyarch mechanics, and a return of round-based Zombies, there's a lot to love about Black Ops 6 on paper. While Treyarch has provided quite a few details about the campaign and multiplayer, Zombies has remained more of a mystery. Now, the studio has revealed the first story details for the hotly anticipated mode.

Five years later...

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6''s Dark Aether storyline picks up five years after the events of Black Ops Cold War. The CIA-led Requiem team was successful at closing the dimensional portal and banishing the zombies, but at a great cost. Agent Samantha Maxis ended up trapped in another dimension. Meanwhile, the remainder of the team was incarcerated at a remote outpost in the Phillipine Sea by the Project Director, Edward Richtofen.

The story focuses on returning Requiem characters Grigori Weaver, Mackenzie “Mac” Carver, Elizabeth Grey, Oskar Strauss, and Stoney Maddox along with all-new character Maya Aguinald. The story picks up with Maya arriving on the island alongside Dr. William Peck and releasing the imprisoned team. Of course, nothing in the world of Zombies ever goes right. The arrival of Maya and Dr. Peck along with the release of the team coincides with another outbreak both on the island and the West Virginian town of Liberty Falls. Suspicions are high and no one knows who to trust, but the gang must band together to survive the latest incursion.

What else to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch with two round-based Zombies maps; 'Terminus' and 'Liberty Falls.' This marks the second largest Zombies offering at launch for a Black Ops game with it only being beaten by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's three Zombies maps. Hungry for more Zombies news? Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer. Treyarch confirmed that they'll be revealing a ton more details about the mode on August 8 at 8am PT, including an in-depth gameplay overview, pre-match options, round-based gameplay, and a deeper look at the undead.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.