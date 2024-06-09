Key Takeaways Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign set in early 90s, featuring new characters and design mechanics for player control.

Multiplayer offers 12 new maps, unique Omnimovement system, Prestige ranks, and exclusion of content carry forward.

Zombies mode launches with two maps, continues Aether narrative, and gameplay improvements from multiplayer.

Treyarch and Raven Software today dropped the first look and details for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been in development for a long time. Following 2020s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch and Raven Software have gotten four years to work on the next entry to the beloved sub-franchise. Today, the studios finally got to showcase what players can expect from the duo's most ambitious Call of Duty game to date, including an in-depth look at the campaign along side a shorter look at the multiplayer and Zombies modes.

Campaign

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes place in the early 90s following the end of the Cold War, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the events that took place in the 1980s flashbacks during Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Described a spy thriller, Black Ops 6 features a mind-bending story populated with both old and new characters along with new design mechanics aimed at giving players control over how they play the campaign.

The game sees the return of fan favorite characters like Frank Woods and Russell Adler alongside newcomers Troy Marshall, Woods' protege; Jane Harrow; Marshall and Woods' CIA handler; Felix Neumann, technical genius; and Sevati Dumas, an assassin. Expect to interact with these characters and more throughout the mind-bending campaign.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign is aiming for variety with each mission hand-crafted to allow for players to approach them differently. The goal was to give players a strong sense of replayability as you navigate towards completing the objective. You'll be given a wide array of weapons and gadgets, let loose in the level, and given freedom to complete the mission. You'll visit the Manor in-between story missions. Much like the safehouse in Black Ops III and Cold War, here you'll mingle with the characters, take on side missions through the Evidence Board, outfit your loadouts, and explore the grounds.

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer comes loaded with content on day one. The game launches with 12 all new 6v6 maps at launch along with 4 Strike Maps. Strike maps are smaller maps for 2v2 or Face Off 6v6. The suite will also include a wide array of weapons and gadgets, though we'll have to wait a bit longer to learn what's all included.

As for innovations and features, Black Ops 6 introduces Omnimovement, which allows players to sprint, slide, and dive in any direction they want. There's also Intelligent Movement, which aims to reduce how many buttons and actions a player has to take while moving around the environment so that they can focus on the gameplay. Of course, players can turn this feature on and off.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 features the return of the classic Prestige system where the game relocks your gear after ranking up to 55, allowing you to proceed through the journey again and unlock additional awards. The game has 10 prestiges with various rewards to earn through each one. What won't be returning is Carry Forward. All Operators, weapons, skins, and more from Call of Dutys Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III will not be usable in Black Ops 6. However, all that content will remain in Call of Duty: Warzone with Black Ops 6 content joining the battle royale game in Season One.

Zombies

Round based Zombies returns with two maps at launch. The Aether narrative that kicked off in Black Ops Cold War continues in Black Ops 6. All of the gameplay refinements from multiplayer will be present in Zombies. Expect more information to arrive over the next few months as we march towards launch.

What's Next?

You can expect to hear more about multiplayer and Zombies real soon. The worldwide multiplayer reveal event, Call of Duty Next, is currently scheduled for August 28. After that, players can get their hands on the game via the multiplayer beta, which will launch across all platforms at the same time. As for Zombies, more details are expected to come out in the following weeks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.