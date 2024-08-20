Key Takeaways Black Ops 6's 'Most Wanted' mission offers players a flexible approach, with options for different strategies to complete objectives.

The campaign continues the high-octane experience of Cold War, featuring intense gunfights, party brawls, and daring escapes.

Treyarch and Raven Software promise a full Call of Duty package with Black Ops 6, including a lengthy campaign, rich multiplayer, and bloodthirsty Zombies mode.

Treyarch and Raven Software today dropped a first look at one of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign missions, 'Most Wanted.'

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will deliver the full Call of Duty experience when it launches on October 25. It'll include a lengthy campaign, a content-rich multiplayer suite, and a bloodthirsty Zombies mode. While we'll have to wait till Call of Duty Next for more details about the multiplayer and Zombies experiences, Raven Software today took the time to showcase a look at one of the campaign's missions. Titled 'Most Wanted,' the campaign mission builds upon Black Ops Cold War's 'Desperate Measures' mission.

Infiltration the Black Ops way

'Most Wanted' takes place in Washington D.C. where the Black Ops team, led by Frank Woods, mounts a daring mission to rescue Russell Adler from a CIA Black Site. To do this, you are sent to infiltrate a political fundraiser, obtain retinal identifcation from a senator in attendance, and rescue Adler. How you go about the mission is up to you.

Much like in 'Desperate Measures,' players are given an open arena to tackle the objective in any way they see fit. For example, to get the retinal scan, players can work with Armato to obtain sensitive information about the senator, his wife to blackmail him about an affair, or with a mystery man to investigate a connection. From there, the retinal scan gets you into the Black Site, which is already under attack. From here, you can decide whether to approach this part of the mission stealthily or guns-blazing.

In true Call of Duty fashion, all hell breaks loose at the end, forcing the team into a gunfight with a Juggernaut, an all-out brawl on the party floor, and then a final escape on a motorcycle. Based on 'Most Wanted,' it does appear that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 intends on building upon the campaign design of Cold War all while delivering the high-octane experience Call of Duty campaigns are known for.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Be sure to check back on August 28 for all multiplayer and Zombies details revealed during Call of Duty: Next.