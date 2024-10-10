Treyarch today revealed some new details about what to expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including campaign rewards, updates to Liberty Falls, and the return of a fan-favorite map.

The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise is nearly here. On October 25, players will reenter the world of Black Ops for another globetrotting adventure across campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies. Despite the proximity to the launch, there's still lots of news Treyarch wants to share about their upcoming game, including some rewards players can earn, some updates to a certain Zombies map, and the return of a fan-favorite multiplayer map.

Related Treyarch, Raven Software Drop New Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Details Treyarch and Raven Software today dropped a first look at one of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign missions, 'Most Wanted.'

Play the Campaign, Earn Content for Multiplayer and Zombies

As has become tradition, those that play through the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign will unlock rewards that can then be used in multiplayer and Zombies. These include basic items like XP tokens, stickers, and charms, but also major items like five Weapon Blueprints and a new Operator Skin for Marshall. In addition to those rewards, there are a whole slew of Campaign Calling Cards to earn by completing specific challenges within the campaign. Unfortunately, unlike Modern Warfare II or Modern Warfare III, there won't be a Campaign Early Access period where players can beat the campaign first and then jump straight into multiplayer and Zombies at launch with their new rewards.

To celebrate the impending launch of the game, Treyarch has released the game's bombastic launch trailer. Though heavily campaign focused, it does provide some looks at both multiplayer and Zombies.

Changes to Liberty Falls and a Returning Favorite

As for Zombies, Treyarch has confirmed that they've been listening to player's feedback since Call of Duty Next and have made tweaks and changes to one of the game's two launch maps, Liberty Falls. Speaking on the Call of Duty Podcast, the team confirmed that the launch version of Liberty Falls will be tweaked to be more atmospheric and moody compared to the bright and sunny version shown at Next. In terms of its size compared to the other map, Terminus, Treyarch confirmed that Liberty Falls is smaller and more of an entry-level map compared to Terminus. Finally, some HUD elements are getting touched up for launch. While details were not provided, hopefully the changes will help the UI feel more like Zombies and less like Warzone.

To celebrate the impending launch of the game, Treyarch has release the game's bombastic launch trailer.

As for multiplayer, Treyarch confirmed that the beloved Nuketown map is back. In a post on X/Twitter, Treyarch confirmed that the classic small map set at a nuclear test sight will make its grand return on November 1 as free release for every player.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.