Bithell Games and Big Fan Games, a recently-established Devolver Digital label, have announced TRON: Catalyst. The action-adventure title is a follow-up to TRON: Identity, which came out on PC back in 2023. Along with the announcement trailer, the companies revealed that the new game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) in 2025. A more specific timing for the release has yet to be unveiled.

Into the Grid

TRON: Catalyst takes us to the Arq Grid, a crumbling world within the Disney universe of Tron. In this narrative-driven isometric experience, it'll be up to the player to get to know the inhabitants of this grid that's on the border of ruination and face various enemies along the way.

TRON: Catalyst's protagonist is Exo, a program that used to work as a common courier in the capital city. One day, however, everything changes when one of her delivery objects explodes. The mysterious package unlocks a unique ability into her functions: the ability to turn back time and experience time loops.

Now,a group of individuals who call themselves peacekeepers and the malevolent program Conn are pursuing Exo through the streets of the Grid. To survive through this ordeal and learn the truth behind everything, she'll have to figure out how to fight and what to do while looking for answers to the mysterious conundrum she is currently facing.

Exo will have to learn about the various factions fighting for supremacy over the grid. Many of them will also be interested in taking over her powers to foster their agendas, making them dangerous groups to mess with. With the unique power to experience time loops, she'll have the chance to learn how to deal with these situations, become stronger and fight smarter by finding secret areas and shortcuts. Her actions will also have an impact on the power struggle between the groups.

The gameplay will let players explore the Arq Grid not only by walking around, but also using the Light Cycle. As the player completes various missions, they'll come to learn about the glitches dooming the stability of the Grid and the various groups that wish to take over her power to foster their agendas. Fighting them will be necessary to keep going and possibly save the world from all the animosity of its current state.

The combat will include melee and ranged skills by throwing the Disc around. Players will also be able to fight on top of their Light Cycle, and some complex techniques like parrying promise to give players more options to master. Thanks to a Data Shard system, players will also be able to unlock new abilities by gathering these items as they explore the various areas.

Alongside the announcement, Big Fan Games also shared a few screenshots for TRON: Catalyst. They showcase various elements of the gameplay, from dialogues to exploration, also covering mission conversations, combat and light cycle use.

Just like its predecessor, TRON: Catalyst aims at expanding the series universe with a brand-new story by Bithell Games and a soundtrack by Dan Le Sac. More details will come later as the developer promises more updates on their official social media, such as Bithell's X/Twitter account.