For a franchise infamously based around the subject of video games and computer simulations for decades, Tron still hasn't gotten a killer video game outside the original arcade classic. There have been attempts, but none have been as promising as Tron: Catalyst , the upcoming action-adventure title from Devolver Digital, which showed a ton of potential during our hands-on preview of the game.

Related 8 Best Action Games on Steam These action games on Steam keep the pace high, the combat sharp and the adrenaline pumping from the first swing to the final boss.

Entering the Grid