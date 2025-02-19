Transportation is important no matter where you are, because things in one place tend to need to be in another. Sometimes the things that need to move are required at easily-accessible areas designed specifically to receive the desired supplies, but as often as not that's wishful thinking. Roads would be nice but the lack of them can be worked around, and then once delivered there's the matter of turning the materials into something useful. Big trucks to handle the worst terrain are all very nice, but serious repair work needs serious machinery.

Hitting the Road When There Ain't No Road Yet

RoadCraft is the next game that's at least adjacent to the -Runner series, which has been comprised of MudRunner, SnowRunner and Expeditions so far. Fans of the series will feel instantly at home in RoadCraft, which features large maps completely indifferent to any attempts to tame them. As the chief operative of a disaster recovery company, it's your job to clean up and repair areas hit by devastating events, whether that be restoring power, fixing massive broken pipes, cleaning up debris, and of course laying down new roads and bridges to make the terrain passable again. Most of the heavy vehicles are fine when it comes to navigating rocky or waterlogged terrain, but it would be nice to travel at a decent speed rather than wrangle the vehicle for every foot of progress.

The RoadCraft demo gives access to limited areas in three different maps, although there's plenty of room in each to go exploring. The first map is set in a wooded, marshy area with the main task being to get electricity to the factory, while the second requires building a stretch of road and clearing up debris before plotting a course for a convoy to drive through. Finally, the third map is about replacing broken pipes in the hilly terrain above a small flooded town. Every single one of these tasks requires putting the varied abilities of a wide variety of construction machinery through its paces, from scouting jeeps to asphalt layers, steam rollers and mobile crane trucks, and even a giant stationary junkyard crane. RoadCraft is basically a giant sandbox filled with all the coolest trucks, but this time you don't need to make the brum-brum noises.

Like any good sandbox it can be played either single player or with friends, but the game strongly recommends not tackling its jobs alone. Laying down road, for example, is a four-step process, consisting of filling a dump truck with sand and dumping it where the road base will be, then flattening everything with the grader. Next up is laying the asphalt, and finally the steamroller leaves a nice, smooth surface behind. There's no reason you can't do each of these tasks one after the other, but having a friend or two to help out will make the job go quicker. Alternately there's something to be said about long, slow gaming, so whichever speed you take it at, the reward of a job well done will be waiting.

All Busy Machinery, No Guy Leaning On a Sign

Alone or with friends, though, it's going to take a while to clear each map because there's a lot to repair. Starting off in a small area in the jeep, the only terrain that's revealed on the level map is what's around you. An objective or two points in the right direction but hitting tab to plan the route won't be practical until you've cleared some of the obscuring clouds from the map by driving to the destination, bouncing over rocks or through the mud while hoping to not get stuck. Unlike the Mud/SnowRunner games, though, staying fueled up and vehicle damage aren't concerns, so there's no reason to hold back on the all-wheel drive or differential lock (forcing the tires on either side to spin in sync rather than independently) when getting mired down. On the first map alone you'll need to drive to a station, find a truck more suited to the deeper water of the bog, use a tree-cutter to clear a path and gather the logs up afterwards, grind down the stumps so they don't act as deeply unhelpful obstacles and then run power from the station to the factory using the cable layer.