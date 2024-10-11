It seems that with the release of F-Zero 99, players haven't been able to get enough of the classic SNES racing experience that many have come to know and love. Although it's easily the most iconic of the F-Zero titles, there were still a good handful more released before the series ended up going relatively dormant.

Announced a while back, there are now two more titles from the well-beloved F-Zero franchise that people can either return to or get to experience for the very first time. The only catch is these titles are for Game Boy Advance, so players will need an NSO + Expansion membership to get behind the wheel.

Many fans of the series will likely be familiar with F-Zero - GP Legend which originally released back in 2004 for North America and Europe. This was actually the second to last title to release before the series ended up going dormant for nearly twenty years, leaving it as a lasting memory for many who hoped the series would return. Many Nintendo fans may not realize that the final title, known as F-Zero Climax, was never released outside of Japan which makes it all the more special as the second title releasing today for players to get their hands on.

Although the game has not been localized for English-speaking fans, F-Zero Climax added to NSO still gives fans a chance to experience the racing with maybe a little bit of struggling if they're hoping to enjoy the story it has to offer as well. It's a shame we continue to see these releases without a proper localization, but it's nice that we're given a chance to play them at all without having to download the Japanese version of the same NSO application.

There's been a lot of wishful thinking with these recent releases from Nintendo, as with the recent announcement of new tracks and skins for F-Zero 99, it appears there's a fire under them to get back into Nintendo's own fast-paced racing experience that offers something different than the average Mario Kart track.

Players can check out both F-Zero titles right now on NSO if they have the Expansion Pass membership and get racing on the track against everyone else speeding their way around! Check out the official tweet from Nintendo about this release below: