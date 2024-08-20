The Two-Handed Sword Talisman is a Talisman introduced in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree .

A talisman depicting a warrior two-handing a sword. Enhances attacks with two-handed weapons. The horned warriors were fitting figureheads for the military might of the tower they kept watch over, their deft attacks slashing through any and all foes.

Two-Handed Sword Talisman Effects

This item increases the damage you can inflict with two-handed weapons by 15%.

How To Get The Two-Handed Sword Talisman

This item can be found at Temple Town Ruins Site of Grace. You can access this zone by heading north from Moorth Ruins Site of Grace until you reach a body of water. Then, you’ll get inside a cave that will take you into a poisonous swamp. Then, you’ll find another cave underneath the Shadow Keep entrance, leading you to Ancient Ruins Base. Lastly, you must head south to reach the Temple Town Ruins.

As you get to the Temple Town Ruins Site of Grace, start travelling to the southeast, following the river’s way until you reach a big gate. Head to the right of the gate, go past the first few destroyed houses, and you’ll see a long wall; search for a hole in it and get inside.

In this new zone, use the staircase nearby, follow the pathway, and then drop yourself at the end. You’ll see another staircase near where you landed; go through it, follow the path, and you’ll reach a mausoleum with a chest containing the talisman inside.

Extra Two-Handed Sword Talisman Notes