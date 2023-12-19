Key Takeaways MX vs ATV: Legends has added two new DLCs, The Compound Pack and the Husqvarna Pack 2023, featuring new tracks and bikes.

The Compound Pack includes testing grounds from KTM and the Ricky Carmichael Farm, while the Husqvarna Pack adds the latest licensed Husqvarna bikes.

The DLCs can be purchased separately, with The Compound Pack priced at $9.99 and the Husqvarna Pack at $4.99, or players can opt for the 2023 Track Pass for $24.99, which includes access to all new DLCs and additional tracks.

THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios have added two additional DLCs to the second season of MX vs ATV: Legends. These are available now and are known as The Compound Pack. This includes these official testing grounds from KTM, which is known as the RD Field, and the Ricky Carmichael Farm. That is just the first of the DLCs as the second DLC is the Husqvarna Pack 2023 that offers the latest licensed Husqvarna Bikes to the game. The DLC will require MX vs ATV: Legends to play the game, which is currently priced at $39.99 on PlayStation 4|5, or is part of the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription. The game is currently discounted to $19.99 for the base version on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Game Screenshots

Close

Players jumping into The Compound Pack will find six tracks along with one large free ride environment. The KTM RD offers two Supercross Tracks and an Enduro Circuit, while the Ricky Carmichael farm offers two Supercross Tracks, one National plus another huge and updated freeride area. The Husqvarna Pack will add the latest 2023 MX models. These include the TC125, TC250, FC250, and the top tier FC450. These will retail for $4.99 and a loyalty discount of 20% will be offered to those that purchased the 2022 Husqvarna Pack. The Compount Pack DLC is available to be purchased for $9.99.

With offering two different Seasons of DLC, there is quite a bit of purchasable content for the game. The MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack, which included the 2022 Track Pass, still retailer for $59.99 on both console platforms. The 2023 Track Pass will grant access to these new DLCs, but also includes 12 official national tracks from the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and six rectreated fan favorite tracks from previous MX vs ATV games. This season pass is $24.99 and would negate having to purchase the new content. A trailer has been released for this announcement, which can be viewed below along with a list of features for the game.

Features: