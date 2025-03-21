Running a museum might sound like a chill, sophisticated job—curate some exhibits, rake in donations, and bask in the admiration of culture-loving visitors. But if you’ve played Two Point Museum for even five minutes, you know it’s anything but easy. Guests are picky, money is tight and somehow, despite all the trash bins you’ve placed, there’s always litter piling up in the worst spots. So your job is to make cool exhibits, keep visitors happy and ensure your museum doesn’t lose money.

If you’ve ever found yourself staring at your screen, wondering why your museum is just blowing through cash or why guests are leaving the building faster than they arrived, these tips are for you.

8 Use Duration Boost Perk to Prevent Guests from Leaving

In Two Point Museum, guest satisfaction is paramount. When visitors spend more time engaged with exhibits, they're more likely to have a fulfilling experience, leading to positive reviews and increased donations. Applying the Duration Boost in areas where guests often consider leaving can encourage them to continue their journey through your museum.​

If you notice visitors frequently turning back near certain exhibits, it might indicate a lack of interest or engagement. Applying the Duration Boost here can rekindle their curiosity and encourage them to explore further.​

7 Selling Museum Tickets is the Best Way to Make Money

Selling tickets is one of the best ways to make money in Two Point Museum. But if you just slap on a random price you might scare guests away or leave money on the table. The trick is to find the perfect balance so you can make a profit without making visitors grumble about the cost.

The best way to set ticket prices is to start low and raise them gradually. Increase the price by a few bucks at a time and keep an eye on the feedback at the ticket booth. Now, just because you’ve found the max price doesn’t mean you should leave it there forever. As you add new exhibits and make your museum more attractive with better decorations, the perceived value of your museum increases. This means you can slowly raise the price again because visitors will feel like they’re getting more for their money.

6 Don’t Take Out a Loan Except on Rare Occasions

In this game you have the option to borrow money to help expand your museum or cover expenses. But taking out a loan means you'll have to pay back the amount you borrowed plus interest This can make it harder to manage your museum's finances.

It's generally best to avoid loans unless you are in a tight spot and need cash quickly. If you do decide to take a loan, Two Point Bank offers a loan with a low 1% interest rate, which is more manageable than other options. But remember, even with a low interest rate, you'll still need a solid plan to repay the loan and ensure your museum remains profitable.​