What’s a museum without visitors to appreciate it all? In Two Point Museum, not all guests are created equal, so to speak. Some are only there for specific exhibits. Others show up all the time, but you may need specific displays to keep them happy. All of them can either ensure your museum thrives or drag it to the ground.

Not only do loyal guests donate and leave strong reviews, but they’re also more prone to head over to the gift shop and spend even more money. As there are more than a dozen guest types, who will be your best depends on how you set up your museum. So, I'll simply rank the ones I've had the best experience with so far.

Remember that even the best guests love a clean museum that’s easy to navigate. So, make sure your staff is trained well and you’re doing everything possible to boost your exhibits, gift shop, etc. to keep all the guests happy.

8 Botany Enthusiast

Tree Huggers Unite

Like other museum-specific guests in Two Point Museum, you’ll know the Botany ones when you see them. They usually stick to the themed exhibits dressed in plant-like outfits. There’s nothing particularly special about these guests otherwise. Simply have the botany displays they enjoy and they’ll come running.

Botany displays just require a good deal of attention. So, you’ll need to have your staff prepared as well as keep a close eye on them. Poor botany displays mean the Botany guests won’t show up and spend any money on donations.

7 Supernatural Enthusiasts

They Love the Creepy

It’s not always obvious to spot these visitors at a glance, but just know that they hover around any supernatural-themed display. If you develop a nice section with this spooky theme, you should have regular guests who spend some decent money.

There’s nothing else that truly stands out about these guests. Their tastes are straightforward, they’ll litter about as much as any other guest, and they’ll spend money in the gift shop as long as it’s stocked and looks appealing. Their main draw is that they’ll ensure you always have funds pouring in from well-maintained supernatural displays.

6 Children

Always Watch Out for Them

What makes Children ideal guests in Two Point Museum is that they are a constant factor. There’s no need to build something specific for them to show up as they will always show up. They do act like a nuisance, and since most can’t read, they can run a little wild.

The best thing you can do to ensure your museum remains relatively peaceful in the face of younger guests is to set up interactive displays throughout. These benefit everyone as well, since they increase the entertainment factor of your museum. There's no major downside here.

5 Yeti

Nicer Than They Look

To continue with some of the more museum-specific guests, Yeti will generally flock to the Prehistoric Museum. They’re particular about the cold theme, so try to make it as accessible as possible for them. They should donate freely as long as they can find what they’re looking for.

No one is afraid of the Yeti either. Instead, they act as an extra knowledge boost for other guests, which, in turn, can help boost their enjoyment at the museum. Plus, they’re one of the most low-maintenance guests that can visit. Yeti don’t tend to litter, unlike just about every other visitor who thinks the floor is a trashcan.

4 Tourist

Gift Shop Extraordinaire

You'll know the Tourist at a glance what with their colorful shirts, backpacks, and cameras always flashing while at a display. If you level up your gift shop, you will absolutely love them. They're known to spend quite a bit of time wandering every exhibit, but especially the gift shop area. As long as it's stocked and easy to navigate for them, they should fill your pockets in no time.

Of course, Tourist guests are also a bit aggravating because they live up to their name. Be sure your staff is ready for the possible extra maintenance they can cause. Their slight, persistent demeanor is the only reason they’re not ranked any higher. Besides that, they’re easy money-makers as long as you set everything up well.

3 Vampire

No Blood Sucking Here