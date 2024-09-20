More than six years after the initial launch of Two Point Hospital both Two Point Studios and its flagship series are still going strong. What started out as just a single, healthcare-oriented callback to the classic simulators of the 90s has since branched out into many celebrated DLC additions and even a full sequel in 2022's Two Point Campus.

It seems Two Point Studios really wasn't content with just two games though, as it's just announced that the series' third entry, Two Point Museum, will launch on March 4 next year. Even better for Two Point fans, pre-orders for both the standard and Explorer editions are now live.

As is plainly stated in the title, players will attempt to manage a number of different museums, each of which poses its own set of odd challenges and even odder demands. As museum curators, players will have to deal with some of the same issues they faced in Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, staff happiness and guest satisfaction being chief among them. However, unlike the other two games, players won't necessarily be able to fix everything with just a few clicks.

Museums need artifacts to display, which is where expeditions come into play.

In order to stock their museums with objects and artifacts interesting enough to inspire generosity in their visitors, players will need to send out expeditions to find them. Despite their "experts" not being all that well-trained, they should still manage to bring back decent (though perhaps questionable) finds. These can include prehistoric plants, creatures frozen in ice and even dinosaur skeletons.

With how odd things are in this universe, attempting to verify these finds will likely be something of a joke in itself.

Just like with their hospitals and universities, Two Point fans will have full control over just about every aspect of their facilities in Two Point Museum. Everything from giant bones to decorative plants can be placed and customized to one's exact tastes, but they'll also need to cater to guest desires in order to make their museums profitable. Guests like cleanliness, easily accessible bathrooms and gift shops just as much as interesting exhibits, so players would do well to remember that.

As stated earlier, pre-orders are now live for both the standard and Explorer versions of Two Point Museum. The standard edition is $29.99 and is more or less just the basic package. The Explorer edition, on the other hand, is $39.99 and includes a number of extras along with the base game.

These include an exclusive map location and pop-up challenge museum, the Prestige Package, Explorer items and cosmetics, 5,000 Kudosh and five days of advanced access (digital only) starting on February 27. The Prestige Package grants a rare exhibit at the start of the game, and the Explorer items include clothes for staff along with decorations and item skins.

"We have been thrilled to see such a great reception after announcing Two Point Museum in August. Since then, we have had the opportunity to show off Two Point Museum publicly at Gamescom and reveal our Marine Life theme with Xbox as part of the Xbox Gamescom showcase. Now, we’re incredibly excited to confirm Two Point Museum will launch on March 4th. We can’t wait to share more about the game with you shortly, so stay tuned as we reveal more themes, exhibits and artifacts from the game in the coming months! " - Ben Huskins, Design Director at Two Point Studios

Additionally, pre-ordering Two Point Museum grants access to a Sonic-themed set of items, including gift shop plushies, gift shop outfits for guests to buy, staff outfits, and Sonic-themed wallpaper, flooring and statues to spice up one's museum with. There is also a sale running on Steam from now until September 26 in which the Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus bundle can be bought at an eighty percent discount. Those interested can also get all the DLC at a fifty percent discount.

Two Point Museum will launch on March 4 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Series X|S.