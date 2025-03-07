Who’s ready for a trip to a museum? No one? Okay, how about your own museum published by Sega? For those not in the know, Two Point Museum is part of an ongoing series of business simulator games by Two Point Studios. In their latest release, you curate and manage a museum with artifacts you collect from expeditions worldwide.

Building shops, setting up attractions, entertaining guests, and earning cash. If that’s your cup of tea, you’ll have plenty of fun with Two Point Museum. Of course, assuming you’re eager for more after you’ve finished the game, there’s nothing to fret over. These games have a bit of everything and more for fans of management sims.

10 Jurassic World Evolution 2

Gaming Finds A Way

If you love Jurassic Park and sim games, you’ve probably dreamed of building your own dinosaur theme park — just without the part where the dinosaurs break out and go on a killing spree. Jurassic World Evolution 2 makes that dream a reality. Set up fences and security to keep your guests safe, build attractions for entertainment, and most importantly, fill your park with herbivores and carnivores from a selection of over 75 creatures.

As for where they go, that’s up to you. Build habitats for specific races or mesh them together and watch what happens. Every dinosaur has its own quirks and behaviors. Some will be complacent, some will be treacherous, and some will be clever girls.

9 Surviving Mars

Colonize The Red Planet