Well, it's Halloween, so it's not exactly a shocker that we're looking at a ton of horror-related gaming news, all trying to cram in as many announcements before the season ends. And as it's expected that there would be a lot of news related to horror games around this time, it's nice to see some more light-hearted horror-themed news for something such as a simulation game at this point. So enter Two Point Museum, the latest from Sega and Two Point Studios following Two Point Campus and Two Point Hospital, and the reveal of its latest locale that players will be tasked with turning into a successful museum: The haunted Wailon Lodge, as seen in the announcement trailer below.

Apparently, Wailon Lodge has a bit of a story behind it. It was once a hotel, and turned out be a rather popular holiday destination in Two Point County. But then some issues started getting in the way, the main issue being that the hotel turned out a wee bit too close to the Netherworld Rift, kind of got infested with ghosts and the like, and is now kind of a deserted wreck. But hey, with tourists being more and more adventurous these days, maybe you can team up with Winston Walton and turn Wailon Lodge into a successful museum, using whatever it takes. Exhibits devoted to ghosts and the paranormal? Sure! Expeditions into the Netherworld Rift itself in order to gain more info to use? Why not! Heck, why stop at attracting the living? Create Polterguest Rooms that can turn the ghosts into museum guests themselves!

As you may have surmised by now between the quick description here and the trailer, Two Point Museum still shows off Two Point Studios' comedic tone and signature style when it comes to the simulation genre, as seen in their previous games. It also shows off some of the other supernatural attractions that you can likely use elsewhere in your museums, like giant man-eating plants, chambers with floating furniture, and presumably haunted animatronic bands. So it definitely looks like players will have a lot of tools to work with when it comes to creating the insane museum of their dreams, with Wailon Lodge representing just one of the main challenges in the campaign.

Two Point Museum arrives early next year, hitting the PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 on March 4. Though continuing with the current gaming trend that has received some criticism, the digital "Explorer Edition" will allow players who pre-order it access to the game a few days earlier, on February 27. Whatever the date, we'll see just how Two Point Studios' latest venture turns out then.