Key Takeaways I Am Your Beast, the new upcoming FPS from Srrange Scaffold, has a new trailer out titled "Tyrants Better Run."

The clip shows off arcade-style gameplay as protagonist Alphonse Harding takes out their COI enemies with a series of fast-paced maneuvers.

The game is due out next month, with a free demo available now.

Strange Scaffold and its head, Creative Director Xalavier Nelson Jr., are likely best known for titles such asClickolding. the third-person throwback shooter El Paso, Elsewhere, horror kidnapping simulator Life Eater, or the bizarre narrative game Clickolding. And we bring up those particular games as titles they're most likely known for, as they all came out recently in the last ten months (Clickolding even came out less than two weeks ago). Needless to say, they're been quite busy, and they show no signs of stopping, with their next game, the first-person shooter I Am Your Beast, due out next month, making this four games in one year. Not that anyone's complaining, what with the accolades for El Paso, Elsewhere and the hype for I Am Your Beast, the latter being one of the most-played demos during the most recent Steam Next Fest event. And that hype may be increased just a bit thanks to a new trailer for the game, which you can check out at the link here.

Bring a Good Supply of Body Bags

I Am Your Beast sees you playing as Alphonse Harding, a retired secret agent who finds himself performing one last job for the Covert Operations Initiative...following one last job before that, and one last job before that, and one last job before that, et cetera. Needless to say, he's gotten a wee bit annoyed by all of this, and the next thing you know, a mission in the North American wilderness turns into a one-man war against the COI, with Harding going all First Blood on everyone, with more lethal results. The new clip, entitled "Tyrants Better Run" and featuring a rap number presumably of the same name, shows off this carnage via the arcade-style gameplay, where Harding uses bear traps, knives, guns, and more to dispose of his foes, all while showing off some fancy acrobatics as well as they cleap up trees and leap around undetected, showing just why this beast should be feared.

Featuring a campaign with over twenty levels with side objectives and small sandboxes, plus a comic book-inspired art style alongside all of this fast-paced gameplay, I Am Your Beast looks like another potential hit shooter for Strange Scaffold, though you can judge for yourself with the free demo that's still available over on Steam. For those who wish to wait for the full version, though, the game comes out on August 15 for PC, published by Frosty Pop as part of a five-game deal, with an iOS version due out later this year on November 19. So less than a month to go just to see what the running speed of these COI tyrants are, assuming Harding doesn't wipe them out first...