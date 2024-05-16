Key Takeaways Ubisoft canceled The Division Heartland to focus on more significant opportunities with existing and upcoming franchises.

Multiple public tests were conducted, but the game was quietly delayed.

The game was described as a survival-action shooter set in a mysterious town, but now resources are redirected towards other titles.

Ubisoft has canceled Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, an upcoming free-to-play shooter that was being developed by Red Storm Entertainment. The decision was published in Ubisoft’s Full-Year Earnings Report, which mentions that the company plans to move resources to “bigger opportunities” with its other franchises.

AWOL

The game has had a bumpy road prior to the decision, having been under the radar since its delay back in October 2021. The game had a release window and multiple public tests, but was never released during the projected times. With the game on AWOL, the company has now officially updated its status by stating,

As part of Ubisoft’s efforts to streamline its operations and adapt to evolving market trends, there have been further reorganizations within the Global Publishing teams, both at the APAC region, that is now organized into three engagement hubs, and at the central level. Additionally, in line with the increased selectivity of its investments, Ubisoft has decided to stop development on The Division Heartland and has redeployed resources to bigger opportunities such as XDefiant and Rainbow Six.

With this, we can see how the game was stopped with the intention of putting more resources towards their other popular games like the ones mentioned above. The move could also be due to how the market is evolving, with AAA titles/franchises becoming at the forefront of the customer’s attention. As of now, Ubisoft’s Fiscal Year line-up includes their two premium titles, Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadow, as well as their free-to-play titles like Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Resurgence and XDefiant.

In Memoriam

According to Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland page, the game was a player vs environment vs player focused survival-action shooter set in the mysterious rural town of Silver Creek. This once peaceful town has become the center of a violent conflict between a group of dangerous rogue Division agents and an aggressive band of nomadic survivors. During the daytime, players would get to explore the city, while at nightfall, their means of survival were challenged. On top of this, the city is starting to become the epicenter of a new breed of poison, spreading as the game progresses.

As you can tell, the game possessed a lot of different elements that seem to be unique to the player's experience. From this, we can be certain that the team members at Red Storm Entertainment studio will utilize their experience from this game as they transition into Ubisoft’s new projects.

Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland was set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.