The Assassin's Creed series will be getting "some remakes," according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. The plan is to "revisit some of the games [they've] created in the past and modernize them," according to the French boss to the official Ubisoft blog.

Assassin's Creed 2 could get a remake one day.

Some Older Assassin's Creed Games Are Still "Extremely Rich"

Despite getting remasters during the PS4 generation, the Ezio trilogy and Assassin's Creed 3 could receive remakes in the future. No specific titles have been mentioned during the Ubisoft interview, but it has some fans of the series pondering on what will be focused on. Guillemot said, "There are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich." We could possibly see Assassin's Creed 2 get a re-imagined setting, storyline, or gameplay style.

There is a massive open-world RPG, Assassin's Creed Shadows, coming out later this year, but those types of games come few and far between as they take many years to create properly.

Does Assassin's Creed Unity deserve a second chance with a remake/remaster?

A Mix Between Smaller and Bigger Experiences?

Last year's Assassin's Creed: Mirage was smaller in scale like the old-school Xbox 360 and PS3 titles. "The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year," said Guillemot to the Ubisoft blog. This will likely mean there will be a mix of smaller and larger titles to fill out this schedule. Remakes of prior Assassin's Creed titles could certainly fill that gap.

Guillemot briefly touched on the upcoming Assassin's Creed: Hexe, which will be set during the witch trials in Salem. "Assassin's Creed Hexe [..] is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows," said the Ubisoft CEO. "We're going to surprise people, I think."

Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally taking us to feudal Japan, a setting that many fans have requested for decades. There will be two protagonists: an Iga province assassin Naoe and the African samurai Yasuke. The official website is promising we'll be exploring "spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes." Additionally, the game will have "unpredictable weather, changing seasons, and reactive environments."

As you'd expect from any Assassin's Creed game, there's stealth involved. You can slash enemies through doors, use the shadows to get past foes, and can deploy a smoke bomb whenever the action gets too intense.

It will be difficult for Assassin's Creed Mirage to match up with PlayStation's epic Ghost of Tsushima, but Ubisoft has proved in the past that it can create compelling open-world titles in the past. Fingers crossed it works out.