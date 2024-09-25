Ubisoft today revealed that Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed to February 2025 and that Star Wars Outlaws sales have underperformed.

Today was not a good day for Ubisoft. Following the announcement that Ubisoft was canceling its presence at TGS and rumblings from Insider Gaming that the publisher had canceled press previews for Assassin's Creed Shadows, the publisher today held a quick earnings call where they announced many things. Assassin's Creed Shadows will now launch February 14, 2025, Star Wars Outlaws sales underperformed, Ubisoft games will be returning to Steam, and that the company's board is launching an investigation into the publisher's continued struggles.

Back Into the Shadows for a Few More Months

Originally scheduled for release on November 15, 2024, Assassin's Creed Shadows will now launch three months later on February 14, 2025. According to Ubisoft, the game is 'feature complete,' but that the publisher wants to learn from Star Wars Outlaws and provide additional time to polish the title. The publisher also intends on rethinking its Season Pass model and is refunding all previous pre-orders. All new pre-orders will receive the first expansion for free. Finally, the game will be available on Steam day one, a marked departure from Ubisoft's recent push to get players to utilize its own store on PC.

Ubisoft likely can't afford another slip-up.

Ubisoft did not elaborate on what exactly caused the studio to cancel the game's TGS appearance so abruptly. It seems as if Star Wars Outlaws' reception played a role, though. Despite a respectable 76 on Metacritic, Ubisoft's most recent AAA title had a 'softer' than expected launch. Reviews, including our own, called out the game's poor checkpoint system, NPC AI, and stealth mechanics, alongside general bugs and other issues.

From the sounds of things, Ubisoft not only wants to avoid these issues when Assassin's Creed Shadows launches, but also wants to improve Star Wars Outlaws in time for the holiday season. The publisher is mobilizing its studios to address the game with a series of updates aimed at fixing these issues before the holiday season. Additionally, Ubisoft intends on releasing Star Wars Outlaws on Steam on November 21, which notably is a week before crucial Black Holiday sales go live.

A Challenging Environment

Assassin's Creed Shadows' delay puts it smack-dab in the middle of a busy release month when it'll compete with Civilization VII, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Avowed, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Monster Hunter: Wilds. This is a complete change from its November 2024 release date where the game faced little competition. Still, Ubisoft likely can't afford another slip-up.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the publisher has struggled to release polished products. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and XDefiant were all released with major technical issues that required extensive patching post-launch. Over the years, it's been difficult to recommend picking up any Ubisoft game at launch, an issue that the publisher can hopefully start addressing with Assassin's Creed Shadows. We'll just have to wait and see.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches February 14, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.