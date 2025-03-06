Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft today dropped 20 minutes of new gameplay along with console graphics mode details for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The first true current-gen Assassin's Creed game is now two weeks away. On March 20, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac, and Amazon Luna players will be transported back in time to Japan where they'll take on the roles of Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows. To help make time pass by faster, Ubisoft has dropped 20 minutes of new gameplay, showcasing the different playstyles of the two protagonists. In addition, the studio and publisher also pulled back the curtains on what graphics modes are available to console owners.

A quick jaunt through the palace

Today's slice of gameplay involved our heroes infiltrating Nijo Palace, the castle (tenshu) complex located in Kyoto. In Assassin's Creed Shadows, castles are littered througout the open world and are strongholds filled with guards, resources, and a loot chest. To capture a castle, players will need to eliminate all Samurai Daisho within. This then unlocks the loot chest in addition to valuable experience and mastery points.

The video is split into four sections that showcase different ways to approach conquering the castle. While Naoe is best at stealth and Yaskue at combat, that doesn't mean you can't use these characters in their opposite roles. The video highlights that Yaskue can viably use stealth, even though his parkour abilities aren't up to snuff, or how Naoe can be proficient in combat thanks to her versatile weapons, though still weaker than Yaskue. Essentially, the video hammers home the fact that even though both characters are best at one thing it doesn't mean stealth or combat aren't viable options.

Going pro

Ubisoft Quebec also revealed what PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can expect out of the game's presentations. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are identical with three modes a piece. PS5 Pro users can expect better performance and full support for ray tracing throughout the game world. Xbox Series S, meanwhile, only features one mode.

PS5 and Xbox Series X Performance - 2016p Upscaled, 60fps, Selective Ray Tracing (global illumination in the Hideout only) Fidelity - 2016p Upscaled, 30fps, Standard Ray Tracing (global illumination throughout the game world) Balanced - 2016p Upscaled, 40fps, Standard Ray Tracing

PS5 Pro Performance - 2016p Upscaled, 60fps, Standard Ray Tracing Fidelity - 2016p Upscaled, 30fps, Extended Ray Tracing (global illumination and reflective surfaces throughout the game world) Balanced - 2016p Upscaled, 40fps, Extended Ray Tracing

Xbox Series S 1620p Upscaled, 30fps, Selective Ray Tracing



Assassin's Creed Shadows launches March 20 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac, and Amazon Luna.