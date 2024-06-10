Key Takeaways Get ready for swashbuckling adventures with Kay Vess and Nix in Star Wars Outlaws. Diving into a criminal underworld with exciting gameplay.

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment today revealed a new look at Star Wars Outlaws gameplay during the publisher's Ubisoft Forward presentation.

The swashbuckling adventures of Kay Vess and Nix are nearly upon us. To help get players excited, Ubisoft kicked off its presentation with a brand new look at the game, which included an extended gameplay sequence and overview.

Diving into a hive of scum and villainy

The gameplay overview showcased Kay searching out a gunslinger who can teach her new skills that'll help her survive the galaxy's criminal underworld. To do so, players will need to gather intel and build a reputation with the various criminal factions across the galaxy. For example, during the demo, Kay opts to help the Pyke Syndicate by taking out some pirates during a space combat sequence. Improving your reputation with each faction will open up various opportunities with them, but there's always the chance that helping out one faction might impact your reputation with another.

The demo brought players to Tatooine and the famous city of Mos Eisley. Massive Entertainment has taken great strides to recreate the city as seen in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and A New Hope, and it shows. The city is absolutely teeming with life and detail and various activities to participate in. Kay's journey, however, lies outside the city as her intel points towards to Hutt Cartel storehouse in the hills. As her reputation with this faction is low, she'll either need to use stealth or brute force her way into the storehouse.

When in stealth, players can utilize the stun option on their blaster, quiet takedowns, or by commanding Nix to interact with the environment to distract or take down guards. When in combat, Star Wars Outlaws appears to play like a traditional cover-based shooter. Though, players can utilize Nix to grab blasters off fallen enemies. The demo ends with Kay meeting up with the gunslinger (Sherriff Quint) and preparing to work with her to fend off Hutt reinforcements.

You can check out the gameplay here.

Diving into Kay Vess' Journey

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between the events of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and follows Kay Vess as she takes on high-risk, high-reward jobs for galaxy's crime syndicates. Players will engage with the Pyke Syndicate, Crimson Dawn, the Hutt Cartel and more as they visit the worlds of Akiva, Kujimi, Toshara, and Tatooine in pursuit of fame and glory. You can check out the full overview trailer here.

Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.