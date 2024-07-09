Key Takeaways College Football 25's Ultimate Team offers variety with player cards, team chemistries, and playstyles.

Player Item Fronts and abilities help maximize boosts and upgrades, with different rarities and attributes.

Ultimate Team includes real players, legends, and alumni, with challenges, sets, and moments to relive.

Today EA Sports has revealed the details of how Ultimate Team works in College Football 25. The game is slated to release in a week as EA will continue to announce more details about the game throughout the week. Ultimate Team involves building a team with the focus on upgrading to better player cards to compete at the highest level. College Football 25 will offer variety with how the mode works in its first year. Ultimate Team was also a part of the last NCAA title, and this one will include current real players for the first time along with a slew of legends and different ways to play.

All About the Chemistry

Chemistry tiers will play an important part for Ultimate Team in College Football 25. If player chemistries line up, their attributes will receive a boost. There are 134 team chemistries and 19 total offensive and defensive scheme chemistries that will provide users to build a team towards a specific playstyle. Playbooks will need to complement the players on the team rather it be running or passing. Just like real life, players maximize their talents based on their schemes they play in. The offensive schemes include Veer & Shoot, Power Spread, Multiple 0, Spread, Pistol, Spread Option, Air Raid, Run & Shoot, Pro Style and Option. Defensive schemes include 3-4, 3-4 multiple, 4-3 multiple, 3-2-6, 3-3-5, 4-3, Multiple D, 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 Tite.

Matching all 134 team-specific playbooks with the right scheme and the right players is the goal to maximize boosts. Challenges will offer Offensive and Defensive Scheme Trials. Seeing how well a scheme plays with a squad will help evaluate the best means of maximization. Players will have a default Team Chem from the school they represent. Player Items will have access to all 134 Team Chems, so the option to build an Ohio State Theme Team full of Michigan players is on the table. Once a Team Chem bucket is unlocked, these can be replaced with a player item of their choosing.

Incorporating Player Items and Abilities

Player Item Fronts will help to better identify the over one thousand players in College Football 25. These highlight key attributes based on the archetype and position the player plays. While the OVR rating is there, they may specify in something specific the user is looking for. Colors will assist in identifying player with different rarities. These include Common - Grey, Uncommon - Green, Rare - Blue, Epic - Purple and Legendary - Gold. You can flick up on the right stick to see the abilities and currently equipped player items. Numbers on the front of the card are designated as the amount of abilities on the back. The back will also display a list of attributes.

There will be a ton of abilities to use in College Football 25 and Ultimate Team allows users to unlock and equip multiple abilities to allocate to players. These can be turned active in the lineup by allotting the required AP amount. Lineups will have an AP point limit. Player abilities can be upgraded with Training that unlocks Ability Buckets. These buckets will house different abilities the Player Items can equip and there will be different buckets dedicated to mental and physical abilities. Once unlocked, training can be exchanged for an ability of their choice. These can also be refunded if not liked.

Ultimate Alumni and Legends

Previous college football players will make an appearance in Season 1 of Ultimate Team. Users can play through Challenges to relive those best moments the players had and complete set and open packs for these stars. The Last Chance Pre-Order Offer will offer Brock Bowers, Blake Corum, Cooper Dejean, Michael Penix Jr, Jared Verse, Adonai Mitchell, JC Latham, Jordan Morgan, Payton Wilson and Quinyon Mitchell. Conference Stories of the Week will also bring new Challenges, Players and Sets with the ability to relive classic moments from each conference.

ICYMI will bring more recent classics to light with the ability to relive these moments. One that will be included is Joey Bosa with Ohio State. Legendary All-Americans from further back will also be a part of Ultiamte Team. These players will show up every week and Ray Lewis is listed as a Legend available. You can read the Campus Huddle here for more details on Ultimate Team.