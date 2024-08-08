Key Takeaways Madden NFL 25 offers new ways to play, focusing on earning, progressing, and building Ultimate Team.

EA has released its Deep Dive for Ultimate Team in Madden NFL 25 that highlights new ways to play. These new ways will cover both online competitive players and solo offline players. The focus is to provide the feeling of truly earning, progressing and building the Ultimate Team no matter the way that is played. The experience will be streamlined with more seasons and more content than in the past. This also includes a refreshed MUT presentation with a new intro on kickoffs. Madden NFL 25 will release on August 16 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Playing Others

Rankings are being brought into Online Head-to-Head. Each win will earn Rank Points as players aim for Madden legend status. This is an exclusive club for the Top 100 Online H2H. This mode has also received upgraded matchmaking and the ability to select the time of day and the weather. This means snow games will be available online. Players will choose their preference and whoever is selected as the home team will get their request. This will lay the foundation of the live service updates throughout the year. This is outside of Ultimate Team, but still remains a pivotal way to play.

The H2H Hub will be the home for ranked, Head-to-Head MUT play. Persistent rank will be clearly displayed to see where the player is in the division. Improved matchmaking is prominent here, as well. The division technology will create a unique experience for Ultimate Team. This provides a long-term goal to climb the ranks and earn the best rewards in Ultimate Team through progression. Reaching the Top 100 players earns an auctionable player item.

More Modes

The Weekend Gauntlet will provide high value rewards when winning. This includes Gauntlet-Exclusive player rewards after ten wins, however getting two losses and its game over. Players will qualify for this by winning 16 MUT Champs games from the past week or with coins. The goal is to bring back the community spectacle element. Season One will have two Gauntlet-Exclusive player item rewards. These are earned after ten wins in a single run. There will be 500 Limited versions of these two player items that have more ability power for the first 500 players to 10 wins. These games will be five minute quarters set to All-Madden difficulty.

Small-sided 6-on-6 football can be played with the existing Ultimate Team roster. This includes solo challenges and will be a more approachable formate for MUT beginners. There will be more open field and more space to see a route develop. This will come later this Fall. Solo Seasons will bring a more robust solo experience for offline players. The Online H2H seasons will now be available for offline players against AI opponents. Moving up and down divisions will offer a nescalating difficulty curve. Lastly, Epic Challenges are new to Ultimate Team as these solo challenges will require impeccable playcalling strategy. Gridiron Forge are quick challenges that escalate in difficulty with new ones coming all year long. You can read the full Gridiron Notes for more information on Ultimate Team here.