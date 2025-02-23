Ultra Era Pet lets you collect and battle with legendary pets from all generations! With pets from Gen 1-9 available through card draws, you have complete freedom to build your ultimate collection.

All Codes For Ultra Era Pet

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Ultra Era Pet. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/22

vzk73M - Enter this code to get x200 Crystal.

- Enter this code to get x200 Crystal. vip888 - Enter this code to get SR TM Gift and 8,888 Gold.

- Enter this code to get SR TM Gift and 8,888 Gold. pokemon520 - Enter this code to get x10 Egg-Ticket and 5,200 Gold.

- Enter this code to get x10 Egg-Ticket and 5,200 Gold. pkq520 - Enter this code to get Pikachu.

- Enter this code to get Pikachu. vip666 - Enter this code to get x10 Fri-Ticket and 6,666 Gold.

- Enter this code to get x10 Fri-Ticket and 6,666 Gold. pokemon666 - Enter this code to get x200 Crystal and x10 Exp. Candy S.

- Enter this code to get x200 Crystal and x10 Exp. Candy S. SF6666 - Enter this code to get Gengar.

How to Redeem Codes in Ultra Era Pet

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Ultra Era Pet on your Mobile Device Click on the Welfare button then go to Gift Pack Exchange tab. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.