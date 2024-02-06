Key Takeaways ULTROS, a psychedelic metroidvania game, is releasing soon, but gamers can already download a demo as part of Steam Next Fest to get a taste of its crazy atmosphere.

The demo allows players to explore an early section of the game, meet characters and creatures, and get a feel for the controls and combat.

The ULTROS soundtrack, composed by Oscar "Ratvader" Rydelius, is described as a unique and mystical journey featuring sounds from the Amazon and traditional instruments. Two of its singles are already available to stream.

ULTROS, the psychedelic metroidvania by Hadoque is only about a week away, but those eager to take in its crazy atmosphere won't even have to wait that long now. As part of Steam Next Fest, curious gamers can download a demo for ULTROS and get an early glimpse of the experience in store. It apparently only amounts to a taste, but, considering the game's visuals and all the questions they prompt, a taste is probably more than enough.

The ULTROS demo only allows players to explore an early section of the game, but it's a section that allows them to get acquainted with many facets of the game's design. They can get an idea of just how alien a place The Sarcophagus is, meet some of its inhabitants and creatures, and get a feel for how their character will control.

Along with the chance to explore the Sarcophagus and take on its first boss, players can now also check out some samples from the ULTROS soundtrack.

Players will also have the opportunity to take on ULTROS' first boss, ensuring that they'll have a chance to learn most of the basics of combat. Hadoque has hinted that there are a great many surprises, twists and trials for players to discover and overcome as they probe their way ever deeper into the Sarcophagus, so getting some early hands-on experience with this first area will likely make for valuable experience.

Fans are also reminded that the ULTROS original game soundtrack will be launching alongside the game on February 13. The soundtrack, composed by Oscar "Ratvader" Rydelius, is touted as having the ability to transport listeners into a "totally unique and mystical soundscape" that features natural sounds from the Amazon as well as those of traditional instruments from the region. "This soundtrack encapsulates six years of soul exploration, love, and death," Rydelius said. He didn't leave it at that, though, elaborating further with the following comments:

“Instruments and inspirations from the Swedish archipelago of Bohuslän, Ingmar Bergman’s Gotland, and Pachamama of Peru will guide you through this three-hour meditative soundscape journey – a journey to the inner depths of Ratvader and the Sarcophagus that both cradles, and is, ULTROS.”

Those eager to hear a portion of this sound experience can actually do so right now by logging onto their streaming platform of choice and taking in the two singles that have been released in anticipation of ULTROS' launch. Those who like what they hear will be able to stream the whole soundtrack starting at the end of February.

ULTROS launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 13. Those interested have the choice of either a standard or deluxe edition, with the deluxe version offering a digital art book and the ULTROS soundtrack. There is also a physical edition available for PS5, which includes the above along with three art cards and a magnet of the game's protagonist, Ouji.