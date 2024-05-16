Key Takeaways Star Trek Resurgence heads to Steam May 23 with Captain's Edition, including artbook and soundtrack.

Virtual tour of USS Resolute available on PC version.

Launch discount of 20% until May 30.

2023's Star Trek Resurgence is finally heading to Steam on May 23 after its one-year exclusivity on the Epic Games Store. It launches with the Captain's Edition which includes a digital art book and soundtrack.

"Featuring over 100 pages of concept art created during the game's design process, the artbook reveals some of the decisions made by the team as they worked to deliver the most authentic Star Trek experience possible," said the press release. The soundtrack only has 10 songs included that were composed by TellTale Games veteran Jared Emerson-Johnson and performed by an actual live studio orchestra, similar to the movies we know and love.

You Can Take A Virtual Tour In Star Trek Resurgence

Fans will also be able to explore the ship that Star Trek Resurgence takes place in: the USS Resolute. The studio Dramatic Labs is bringing in a virtual tour mode for the PC version. “As huge fans of the ships of Star Trek, we put a lot of care into designing those environments, so it’s great that fellow Star Trek fans will be able to explore our Centaur-class refit.” said cinematic director Kent Mudle in the press release.

You'll just have to pause the game, and then you can admire the locations of the ship including the bridge, sickbay, brig, and other spots on the USS Resolute. It doesn't seem like the console versions will be getting this feature.

Star Trek Resurgence gets a special edition for Steam

A Launch Discount for Those Who Want to Play Star Trek Resurgence Right Away on Steam

When Star Trek Resurgence engages with Steam, it will have a 20% launch discount on the game's regular and Captain's editions. They will be $19.99 and $23.99 until May 30. Despite its somewhat average 71% Metacritic rating, the game succeeds at telling an engaging Star Trek storyline with your actions truly making a difference in the lives of your crew. Figuring out who to trust is part of the fun with this narratively charged game. It's certainly better than the terrible movie tie-in game by Bandai Namco, that's for sure.

"Resurgence doesn’t shy away from holding up a mirror to your actions, showing you exactly the kind of person you’re playing and the effect that has on everyone else," said our sister site TheGamer's review.

Therefore, it's not a surprise story takes precedence in Star Trek Resurgence because the developer Dramatic Labs is made up of former TellTale Games staffers, who have worked on the incredible Walking Dead video game spinoff of the series and The Wolf Among Us. In addition to the talented development staff, some Star Trek veterans returned to voice their characters. Jonathan Frakes, for example, plays Captain William T. Riker, after what happened in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series. Julianne Grossman also reprises her role as the ship's computer.