Certain PlayStation Vita fans can rejoice as one of the system's best games is now getting remastered more than 10 years after its release. As announced on Wednesday, Bandai Namco will release a 4K Freedom Wars Remastered for the PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC.

Freedom Wars Fans Get a Treat in 2025

Launching on January 10, 2025, Freedom Wars Remastered features upgraded textures, 60 FPS, and a 4K resolution on modern systems like the PS5 and PC. No Xbox version has been announced as of the time of writing. The game will be getting more than just graphical upgrades, however, as the press release confirms there will be "an overhauled weapon crafting system and other game play upgrades, as well as adding difficulty settings.

The 2014 game features an interesting concept that should work great for modern audiences. At the start of Freedom Wars, you're given a 1 million year sentence for merely existing due to an unsustainable world resource situation. As you head into battle, you'll use Thorn weapons, which let you jump and grab onto the terrain. You can also choose unique weapons that let you set traps, give healing to team members, and increase defense. In a bizarre twist to the action, you can even sever limbs or arms to get additional resources. You can also subdue enemies with thorn abilities. As you try to survive this chaos, you'll be picking up materials from defeated enemies and using them to upgrade your weapons.

This might be a blessing for Freedom Wars fans as the game's multiplayer servers were shut down in 2021. Now, it will be widely playable with full four-player online co-op.

How Freedom Wars Reviewed Originally

Freedom Wars received a 3.5/5 review from us back in 2014. "Its fantastic premise and intense thematic elements will engage those willing to put up with its weaker elements," it said. "Even though [the] overall mission structure can feel repetitive at times, the feeling of bringing down a massive cyborg with a rag-tag team of prisoners never ceases to get old."

Another Vita game that has yet to be released from the prison of the failed portable console is Soul Sacrifice, PlayStation's take on the monster hunting genre. It too had its servers shut down in 2021 and deserves a remaster of some kind. "What Soul Sacrifice always had going for it was its ability to deliver on solid gameplay mechanics and a captivating narrative," said our 4/5 review for its Delta version. "Other games of its ilk may have gotten one or the other aspect down, but very rarely have they nailed both."