Just like in the Fallout games,Atomfall post-apocalypse doesn’t end just because one reaches the ending screen. Nope, the world continues on, with new horrors over the horizon just waiting to snare another unfortunate wanderer. Players will have the opportunity to visit one of those horrors too, once the Wicked Isle DLC drops on June 3.

As the name implies, The Wicked Isle DLC will add an entirely new location to the game, Midsummer Island. Like most places in Atomfall, though, this island is not some quiet, idyllic place. Secrets abound on it, as do new characters, weapons, leads, skills, items and even entirely new endings for Atomfall as a whole.

To cross over to Midsummer Island and get started on their next adventure within Atomfall, players will first need to seek out the boat-keeper who hangs out near the jetty in Wyndham Village. Not only will talking to him get one to the island, but it’ll also get them their first lead as to what all is going on there.

Nothing bad ever happened after accepting a ride from a creepy boatman, right?

Following the initial lead is, of course, up to players, and they’ll certainly want to carefully consider how they go about doing so. Leads on Midsummer Isle will open several different story paths, with some having the ability to trigger entirely new endings for the main plot in Atomfall. Change can be good, but it is not, after all, always a good thing, especially when radiation and potentially evil islands are involved.

Those willing to delve into Midsummer Isle’s depths will happen upon a great many secrets along with new weapons, gear and items. Those secrets can potentially learn more about what exactly is going on in the quarantine zone as a whole as well as the island’s own dark history. Some of these will lead players back to the mainland for even more discoveries, while others will take them even deeper into the island.

It's dangerous to go with only normal guns. Here, take this blunderbuss.

Going too deep without good gear can be hazardous, to say the least; However, so players should make sure to acquire some of the new equipment as soon as possible. This includes the new blunderbuss shotgun, the quick-firing Midsummer bow, a strange dagger that loves stabbing infected enemies and new consumables that can increase weapon effectiveness.

There are also new skills to unlock, such as “Decomposition,” which allows players to reduce enemies into piles of spores upon executing a stealth takedown. It sounds brutal, but then being discovered can have even more devastating consequences on Midsummer Isle, so it might just be necessary. It should also make treasure hunting with the newly upgraded metal detector easier. As most players know, finding buried treasure in Atomfall is all about patience, and patience doesn’t come easy when enemies are stalking the area.