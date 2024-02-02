Key Takeaways The Steam Deck can handle path tracing despite initial assumptions, as demonstrated by running Portal RTX at a lower resolution.

In the world of handheld gaming, the Steam Deck has emerged as a true marvel, breaking barriers and defying expectations. Its prowess in handling various triple-A games has been well-documented, but recently, an unexpected revelation has sent shockwaves through the gaming community. Contrary to initial assumptions, the Steam Deck has proven itself capable of handling path tracing, thanks to some ingenious tricks discovered by the gaming community.

The revelation came to light through the efforts of NightSightProductions, a YouTube channel that showcased the Steam Deck running Portal RTX with astonishing results. Many had speculated that the handheld device might struggle with the complexities of path tracing, a feature typically associated with high-end gaming setups. However, the video demonstrated that with a few tweaks, the Steam Deck could indeed embrace the visually stunning world of ray tracing.

So, what's the trick?

According to the video, the key to making Portal RTX run smoothly on the Steam Deck was a resolution adjustment, lowering it to 864 x 486. This might seem surprisingly low, especially considering the device's standard capability to handle games at 1280 x 800. Nevertheless, the strategic modifications applied by NightSightProductions proved effective, showcasing Portal RTX in a playable state on the handheld device.

While some compromises were made, such as capping the frame rate at 30fps, the undeniable visual prowess of Portal RTX at this resolution was a testament to the Steam Deck's adaptability. Gamers, accustomed to adjusting settings for optimal performance on the handheld, may find this revelation as a gateway to experiencing path tracing on the go.

It's not uncommon for Steam Deck users to tweak settings to extend their gaming sessions on the portable device. Many have adopted the strategy of setting most games at 40fps, although some have opted for 30fps to enjoy enhanced visuals. The choice between frame rates ultimately boils down to personal preference, with some players prioritizing smoother movement while others indulge in the allure of stunning graphics.

Despite the Steam Deck's undeniable power, a substantial portion of its user base tends to gravitate towards indie games or relishing the nostalgia of emulated PS2 titles. While having triple-A games available on the system is undoubtedly a bonus, the allure of maximizing portable gaming time often leads users to explore a diverse range of titles. Games like Hades and Vampire Survivors have found immense popularity on the Steam Deck, highlighting the handheld's versatility in catering to various gaming preferences.

In the ever-evolving landscape of handheld gaming, the Steam Deck continues to surprise and captivate enthusiasts. The successful integration of path tracing adds another layer to its already impressive repertoire, opening doors to new possibilities and solidifying its status as a gaming powerhouse in the palm of your hands. As the gaming community eagerly awaits further innovations and discoveries, the Steam Deck stands tall, ready to redefine the boundaries of portable gaming.