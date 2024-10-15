There are a lot of Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio for players to acquire and use. While it may seem intimidating to find, it's actually quite simple once you put in the time. Here's how to unlock new Archetypes.

What is an Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

An Archetype is basically a job you can assign to your party members for combat. Once one is assigned, you can use their abilities in battle. For example, using the Faker Archetype allows you to debuff enemies while the Commander Archetype lets you buff your party. There are 14 total base Archetypes and over 40 Archetypes in general. But how do you find these new Archetypes and how to grow them?

How to Unlock New Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio

For the base Archetypes, you need to gain followers, whereas for the other ones, you need to grow your bonds with them, as well as level up. These do take up time in the game, so scheduling and timing do matter if you want to get them fast. Though none have any deadline, so you can take your time on that end should you want to advance the story. There isn’t any other way to unlock Archetypes, so if you want more choices, you’re going to have to make some friends.

How to Gain Followers in Metaphor: ReFantazio (Base Archetypes)?

While a majority of them will be unlocked as you progress through the story, there are some that are scattered throughout the world of Euchronia. Fortunately, they appear rather early in the game, so you can get at least 12 of them before you reach your second trial. You’ll find them around towns like Martina and the Grand Triad. Furthermore, they’ll have portraits alongside their dialogue and usually have big side quests to boot, like Brigitta and Alonzo (Cuculus).

Some of the Bonds require at least a level 2 stat like Courage or Tolerance, so make sure to spend time boosting those in town.

Once you’ve completed what they ask of you, you’ll shake hands and unlock whatever Archetype they are given, like Bardon with Commander and Catherina with Brawler. Then, you’re free to use them as your chosen Archetype, should you have the MAG to purchase it. Still, if you want to make the most out of your Archetypes, you’re going to have to do some bonding.

How to Evolve Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio