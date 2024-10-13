Lost Ark is not only about the highly engaging raids and combat mechanics, but it's also about flair. Whether it’s the stylized cutscenes (especially in the latest update) or the various, unique move sets of every class, there’s nothing quite like this MMORPG. In the biggest expansion to date, bringing forth Tier 4 to the masses, one feature has been added that gives players immense power, something that will add an extra couple of buttons to the arsenal earlier than we had though.

What are Hyper Awakenings?

Hyper Awakenings are evolved variants of existing Awakening skills, granting each class even more power. Hyper Awakening Skills are the improved versions that can be used once per fight, whereas Hyper Awakening Techniques are new abilities that can be used whenever off cooldown, which is anywhere between thirty seconds and two minutes, depending on the class.

By default, the Techniques are assigned to the T button, which, if you’re a user of the Auto-Run feature, will want to swap it to another button as that has been reassigned to CAPS LOCK. The Skill itself is tied to the normal Awakening and is charged up throughout the course of a fight. When it’s full and the Awakening is off cooldown, pressing Alt+V (by default) will unleash a massive attack.

For DPS, the Skill will do a staggering amount of damage, a lot of the time in the billions (which will only be enhanced when the Ark Passive system becomes more widely used). As for support classes, while they have a DPS Hyper Awakening like everyone else that does a shocking amount of damage, their functionality is more useful for other players. Not only do their techniques generally buff players, but their skill will shield everyone and grant them a thirty-second Crisis Evasion, preventing them from dying to non-raid wiping mechanics. Best yet, each of these Hyper Awakenings grant the player invulnerability while the cinematic is going off, along with an extra second afterward.

Requirement #1: Story Completion

The first thing that must be done is the completion of the North Kurzan storyline. If the player is just starting their adventure, this means they’ll have to sail through the core story, along with Tier 3 missions of Punika, South Vern, Elgacia, Pleccia, Voldis and South Kurzan before hitting North Kurzan.

Thankfully, unlike the others, this is a fairly short adventure, taking only around an hour and a half if skipping everything. With that said, the cutscenes and story in this update are very good, so sitting through it at least once will be around 4 hours.

Requirement #2: The Side Quest

After running through the story, the next thing that needs to be done is pick up the purple side quest "[Hyper Awakening] Watcher's Call" located in Elnead in South Kurzan. This is located directly to the west of the Silent Residence Triport in the southern part of the city.

This actually surprised us how long this quest really is. We expected to just pick up the quest and immediately unlock it, but there’s a surprising amount of lore and story behind this one upgrade. Here, you’ll be transported to a very nostalgic area where we meet Allegro for the first time in years. Overall, this is a fairly guided quest that just needs the character to go from Point A to Point B and interact with the Book of Awakening to unlock.

You will need to complete this mission on every character that you want to unlock Hyper Awakening with. Thankfully, you won’t need to go through the same, surprisingly lengthy mission (it’s actually fairly short, but having to do it with six or more characters would have been tedious). Instead, as soon as you get to Trixion, Beatrice will simply ask you to read from a book, and you will almost instantly complete the quest, gaining you access to the Hyper Awakening Skills.

Now that you have the Hyper Awakening Skills and Techniques, you can go forth and absolutely decimate everything in your path.