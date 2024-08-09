The number of things to do in Final Fantasy XIV is exponential, and Dawntrail only expands upon it. Whether it’s hanging out, showing off your glamours in Limsa, participating in lengthy hunt trains or simply crafting and gathering, there’s so much more to do in Final Fantasy XIV than its story and its raids. Granted, while those are what Square Enix does the best, there’s still an ungodly amount of other activities that you can partake in that aid in your collector’s spirit.

One such activity is sightseeing. Whenever a new expansion is released, it generally comes with a beautiful new world to explore. What better way to explore it all than seeing the sights and vistas that Square Enix has crafted, but there isn’t a lot of information about each area readily available. That’s where sightseeing comes in.

Related How to Unlock Hunts in FFXIV: Dawntrail Go on the hunt in FFXIV: Dawntrail, taking down some fearsome monsters and gain rewards in the process.

Rewards

A somewhat overlooked feature by many, sightseeing not only gives the player a decent chunk of EXP whenever finishing a vista to overlook, but it will tell you more lore about the area you have found. Whether it’s the meaning behind the location’s name or is long and rich history, sightseeing is the best way to learn more about the world you are exploring without having to rely on looking up Wikipedia articles.

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as going up to a location and looking around, at least not immediately. While you will be literally using /lookout for the vast majority of the 45 new vistas, this activity needs to be unlocked first.

First Sightseer

The initial sightseeing log can only be unlocked when talking to Elsebee Ironheart in Tuliyollal (X: 13.9 Y: 10.1). She is located up the long ramp to the east of the city (and main aetheryte). You will come across a fork in the road, and instead of continuing up the ramp, you will need to head left up a set of stairs to find Miss Ironheart. She will give you the quest “Sights of the West” that will be completed immediately upon taking it.

Second Sightseer

This will unlock the initial sightseeing log that will give you access to the first half of vistas from across the world. It doesn’t completely cover everything, though. When you get to Solution Nine, you can meet with the other Ironheart, Emeline, Elsebee’s twin sister. She is located in the Recreation Zone on the east side of the hub (X:16.7 Y: 13.1) and will give you a brand new, instantly completed quest. This will expand your sightseeing log to the max of 45.

And that’s all you need to unlock the sightseeing guide and all of its vistas. Now go out into the world and find all the lore you can about this brave new world.