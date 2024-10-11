The Until Dawn remake, released for PC and PlayStation 5 on October 4, stays faithful to its predecessor. Ballistic Moon didn't stray far from the formula used in Supermassive Games' 2015 hit, and follows the same story about eight friends trying to survive the night on Blackwood Mountain on the year anniversary of two sisters' disappearances.

To keep with the theme of the original game, 2024's Until Dawn similarly incorporates totems as part of its storytelling. Totems are interactable objects you can find hidden throughout the story that share a premonition. There are six types of totems: Death (Black), Danger (Red), Loss (Brown), Guidance (Yellow), Fortune (White) and new for the remake, Hunger (Green).

What's New About Totems in the Remake?

The totems in the remake, 36 to collect compared to 30 originally, have been updated from their 2015 versions to share new premonitions. Their locations have also been moved, so finding them is more of a challenge. Interacting with totems has also changed. Previously, you just had to pick up the totem from the ground and turn it over; now, you have to manually move the totem both side-to-side and up and down, finding the right angle to unveil the premonition within.

The remake also introduces a new totem to the game: the Hunger Totem, for which there are 6 to collect. Unlike the other totems you can collect in Until Dawn, the Hunger Totem isn't a premonition of what's to come in the future. The Hunger Totem instead depicts the past, telling Hannah Washington's struggles to survive in the Blackwood mines and her ultimate transformation into a wendigo.

Collecting all 36 totems will grant you the achievement "An Omen?" on Steam and PlayStation 5.

Prologue Totems

Death Totem #1

The first Death Totem can be found by Beth in the prologue. Head outside and follow the path away from the lodge (to the right). You'll find this totem near a fence at the end of that path.

Chapter 1 Totems

Guidance Totem #1

This totem can be found while playing Sam. Once you get to the cable car station for the first time, before going to the right to check out Chris's bags on the bench, turn left instead. This will lead you on a path up a flight of stairs, where you'll find this totem on the ground across the parking lot from the green truck.

Chapter 2 Totems

Loss Totem #1

This totem can be found while playing Chris, after breaking into the lodge. Before leaving the basement to open the door for everyone, head to the back right corner of the basement - past a set of skis and a ladder - and you'll find this totem on the floor.

Guidance Totem #2

This totem can also be found while playing Chris, after breaking into the lodge. Head upstairs to the second floor of the lodge and, when the staircase splits, take the left side, head down that hallway, and continue going through the open doors until you enter a room with a bunch of furniture covered by old sheets. The totem can be found on the floor behind this furniture.

Guidance Totem #2 can also be found by Sam in Chapter 2 when you first take control of her. Exit the bathroom and take a left and look for the furniture covered by old sheets.

Danger Totem #1

This totem can be found by Mike after he and Jess have a short conversation with Josh outside the lodge. Before heading downstairs with Jess, walk across the balcony instead (following the path to the left of the stairs). You'll find this totem on the opposite side of the balcony.

Fortune Totem #1

This totem can be found by Mike while he and Jess are walking through the mine shaft. After you stop a stray cart from barreling into you, continue up the tracks past where Jess is standing, and you'll find this totem where the track ends.

Loss Totem #2

This totem can be found while playing as Mike, as you follow Jess to the other cabin. After Mike is startled by a bird and has a short conversation with Jess, look behind you for a small alcove to the right of the path. You'll find this totem in the snow there.

Death Totem #2

You'll find this totem while playing as Matt. While you follow Emily back to the cable car station in search of her lost bag, look for a set of picnic tables (this comes right before a small bridge). You'll find this totem on the ground between the picnic table and the trees.

Chapter 3 Totems

Hunger Totem #1

This totem can be found by Mike while looking for Jess, who disappears after she climbs over a fallen tree. When you come across an old tractor covered in snow, take a left instead of following the path to the right. It's a dead end, but you'll find this totem at the end of that path.

Guidance Totem #3

This totem can be found by Mike, just past the tree with his and Emily's initials on it. Instead of following Jess further up the path ahead, take the path to your left, where you'll find this totem.

Guidance Totem #4

Back at the lodge, this totem can be found by Ashley. While following Chris downstairs to the library, take an immediate right at the bottom of the stairs, and you'll find this totem in front of a bookshelf.

Chapter 4 Totems

Fortune Totem #3

You'll find this totem as Mike while looking for Jessica. Once you first enter the mineshaft, you'll see an entryway with an "unsafe, keep out" sign to your left. Before heading down that path, instead, go to the right, where you'll find this totem on the ground by a couple of fallen barrels.

Hunger Totem #2

This totem can be found by Mike while pursuing the stranger in the mines. You'll come across two short flights of stairs. Go up the first flight of stairs and, before going up the second flight, follow the path to the left where you'll find this totem.

Death Totem #4

This totem can be found by Chris while you're walking down the path away from the lodge to find Ashley. As you follow the path up towards a second building, you'll see a point where the path splits to the right. Take the right, and you'll find this totem sitting on top of a snow-covered rock.

Chapter 5 Totems

Danger Totem #2

After first taking control of Mike, walk into the courtyard until you come to the fountain. Go around to the left of the fountain and proceed on the short path a little way behind it. You'll find this totem on the ground there.

Danger Totem #4

After first taking control of Matt, follow Emily down the stairs immediately in front of you. Once you get to the bottom of those stairs, take a right before continuing forward. You'll find this totem by an old set of tires next to the fence.

Guidance Totem #5

This totem can be found as Mike, after acquiring the machete in the sanatorium. On the way to the Morgue, stay close to the left wall. You'll find this totem on the floor, near an old medical curtain and a chair.

Guidance Totem #6

This totem can be found by Matt. After following Emily back outside but before continuing forward down the path, take an immediate right to find this totem hidden among a bunch of junk in the corner.

Chapter 6 Totems

Danger Totem #3

This totem can be found by Emily. After a short cutscene where Em is blinded by the motion sensor lights from the fire tower, Matt will head upstairs in front of you. Before following him, instead turn and walk down the path to the right, where you'll find this totem on the ground along that path.

Loss Totem #5

This totem can be found by Emily while inside the fire tower. Immediately after she's playable again, after Matt asks if she's alright, you'll want to use the door to head back outside and take the path to the right around the fire tower. You'll find this totem in a small bank of snow where the path ends.

Hunger Totem #3

This totem can be found by Ashley in the old hotel. While following Chris, after a conversation with him about not knowing this part of the lodge existed, the hallway will split. Chris will go left. Before following him, instead, take a right, where you'll find this totem at the end of the hallway.

Chapter 7 Totems

Loss Totem #3

This totem can be found by Emily in the mines. In the first section of the mines, while searching for a way out, you'll come across an old track with multiple carts on it. That track splits into two tracks, and while they're both dead ends, you'll want to head up the leftmost track in order to find this totem on the ground.

Death Totem #5

This totem can be found by Emily in the mines. While finding a way out of the mines, you'll come across a path that splits in two directions. To the right is a rope bridge you'll want to cross to progress the story, but first, take the path to the left to find the totem against a wall surrounded by rocks and wood planks.

Chapter 8 Totems

Fortune Totem #4

This totem can also be found by Emily in the mines. When you first take control of her, you'll walk up to the edge of a wooden plank that you can jump off of to drop to the lower level of the mines. Drop down and, instead of continuing forward, turn around and walk towards the back of the mine. It's a short path and you'll find this totem on the ground there.

Chapter 9 Totems

Death Totem #3

This totem can be found by Mike while exploring the sanatorium. After going through a set of open doors with the "Psychiatric Ward" sign up top, continue up the stairs to the second floor. When you get to the second floor, look for a room with a room divider inside of it to the left. This totem can be found on the floor by the room divider.

Loss Totem #4

This totem can be found by Mike while exploring the sanatorium. Upon entering the main room of the sanatorium (the one with the big ornate-style doors and an altar in the back), head to the left of the altar. In the back left corner is an open doorway you can walk through to find this totem on the floor next to a shelf.

Hunger Totem #4

This totem can be found by Mike while exploring the sanatorium. Head back out into the main room of the sanatorium and, directly next to the open doorway where you found Loss Totem #4, you'll find a closed gate that you can interact with. Open the gate and walk down the hallway until you reach a hole in the wall that leads you outside. Follow that path outside and keep walking past a small graveyard. The totem will be on the ground to your left.

Fortune Totem #2

This totem can be found by Ashley. While following other characters through a mine tunnel, Ashley stops, thinking that she has heard a voice. If you choose to "investigate the voice," Ashley will then drop to the lower level of the mines. When she's playable again, continue walking through the tunnel until it splits into two directions. Head left first to find this totem on the floor at the end of the hallway.

Death Totem #6

This totem can be found by Sam in the mines. After she climbs up to a higher level in the mines, she'll become playable again, and you'll be presented with multiple possible directions. Head to the back left corner, where you'll find a small wooden crevice. The totem can be found resting on wooden planks there.

Hunger Totem #5

This totem can be found by Sam in the mines. While crossing through a shallow subterranean pond, you'll eventually see a nook to the left of the path leading out of the water, which is where you'll find this totem hiding in the water.

Chapter 10 Totems

Danger Totem #5

This totem can be found by Sam in the mines. After a short cutscene where Sam climbs out of the water with Mike, take an immediate right across the bridge. This will lead you on a short path - you will find the totem at the end of this path on the ground.

Fortune Totem #5

This totem can be found by Josh in the mines. As soon as he is playable, the story will want you to follow Mike in front of you. Don't immediately follow him and, instead, turn around and go through the two wooden "doors" behind you. You will find this totem on the ground.

Fortune Totem #6

This totem can be found by Matt in the mines, which means he'll still need to be alive in Chapter 10. After a short cutscene with Jessica, he'll become playable. Walk forward until you reach the first set of tracks, and then turn left, where you will find the totem underneath some collapsed supports.

Hunger Totem #6

This totem can be found by Sam in the mountains on her way back to the lodge. After you climb out of the water, don't immediately follow the path forward. Instead, take the immediate left, where you'll find this totem on the ground.

