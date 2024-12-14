Until Dawn is an intense experience, especially the first time around. As you’re fighting to try to make everyone survive, it’s easy to overlook the cool little secrets trickled throughout the game.

Related Until Dawn Remake: All Totems and Where to Find Them The totems in the remake, 36 to collect compared to 30 originally, have been updated from their 2015 versions to share new premonitions.

Easter eggs are always some of the most fun extra features for fans to hunt down. It encourages multiple playthroughs (beyond the fact that Until Dawn has several endings). So, get your game ready. You’ll want to go through the ordeal all over again to find these secret scenes, dialogues, and Easter Eggs

8 Finding Emily’s Heart

A Special Location

Until Dawn features some slightly bittersweet secret dialogue in chapter two, depending on how you look at it. When Matt and Emily are out searching together, Matt can wipe the snow off a picnic table. It’ll trigger a cutscene where Emily wants to keep looking for a better spot.

Don’t follow her just yet. Wipe the snow off the picnic table again. There’s a heart etched into the wood along with Emily and Mike’s names. Charming? Maybe. Hurtful for Matt to find? Of course.

7 The TV is Alive

A Quick and Unexpected Jumpscare

As a horror game, it's no surprise Until Dawn features jumpscares. But one that some players might not notice, since it's kind of hidden, is with Sam wandering the lodge after her bath. While she's downstairs, the TV abruptly cuts on with nothing but static. You don't have to go to it, but you should.

When you turn it off, give it a few seconds. The TV will cut back on and reveal a brief jumpscare before turning itself back off before Sam can notice what's going on. It's a nice way to ease into everything that's about to happen.

6 Making Fun of Chris

Take the Shot or Don’t

In chapter one, Sam and Chris check out the shooting range. Shooting can lead to consequences later on, depending on what you shoot. However, we’re more interested in shooting nothing at all. Simply stand there and Sam will have quite the time making fun of Chris.

There are a handful of different lines she has mocking him in a way only a friend could . Afterward, feel free to shoot at whatever you’d like and simply see what may or may not happen down the line.

5 Movie Posters

Someone’s a Film Buff

These charming Easter eggs come courtesy of Larry Fessenden, one of Until Dawn’s writers. This man is no stranger to horror. Ironically enough, he wrote a film titled Wendigo back in 2001. But what we love is how the game paid homage to his other works via movie posters.

Related Until Dawn: 6 Most Striking Differences in Remake When it came to remaking Until Dawn, Ballistic Moon wasn't looking to change a game that wasn't broken, but there are striking differences.

Fessenden also produced the films Stake Land, Bitter Feast, The House of the Devil, and The Innkeepers. You can find posters of all these movies in the cinema room inside the lodge. It’s a sweet shout-out to the man who clearly adores horror.

4 O’ Death

The Most Accurate Song

O’ Death is the perfect song choice in any horror or supernatural-related piece of media. And this version by Amy Van Roekel didn’t disappoint. It gave us a chilling intro that set the scene for the rest of the game (even though the remake took that away from us). But did you know you can hear it beyond the intro?

When you jump into Sam’s shoes fresh from the bath, she leaves her MP3 player on the tub. Idle around there for a minute. You should hear O’ Death playing through the headphones in an ironic foreshadowing of her and her friends’ potential demise.

3 Mike Doesn’t Know What He’s Doing

He Has Terrible Reaction Time

This is one of the funnier secret dialogues in Until Dawn. When Mike and Jess are running to the cabin, I implore you to miss every single QTE. Cue Jess screaming at Mike and Mike screaming out, “I don’t know!” Fits the character quite well, in fact.

Paired with Brett Dalton’s incredible performance, you can’t help but laugh at the situation, no matter how tense it is. Finally, there's a reason to do absolutely nothing during QTEs.

2 Every Trophy Name

A Love Letter to Horror Films

Until Dawn feels like one giant love letter to all things horror, so it’s fitting there are Easter eggs even in the trophies. The names of the trophies are related to classic or otherwise famous horror films. And since it's possible to finish the game without any trophies, you can find them all in the table below along with the related movie:

A Symphony of Horror Trophies Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922) Fatal Grudge The Grudge (2004) The Exorcism of Emily The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) Ashley Snaps Ginger Snaps (2000) You Let The Wrong One In! Let the Right One In (2008) Let eM In Let Me In (2010) Instant Inferno Inferno (1980) The Tale of Two Sisters A Tale of Two Sisters (2003) The Fateful Descent The Descent (2005) You Opened Their Eyes Open Your Eyes (1997) Four Daughters Of Darkness Daughters of Darkness (1971) They All Live They Live (1988) This is THE End This is the End (2013) Don’t Scare Jessica To Death Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) The Skillful Wolf Man The Wolf Man (1941) Scream Too! Scream 2 (1997) The Psycho Path Psycho (1960) The Quicker Man The Wicker Man (1973) Night of the Totem Hunter The Night of the Hunter (1955)

1 Chris 4 Josh

A Callback for Shippers

If some fans were ever worried about whether the devs listened, this little detail for Chris and Josh should soothe that concern. Climbing Class, the ship name for Chris and Josh, became quite popular. And although the two were ever just best friends, the devs paid attention to the fan ship in the remake.

In the remake, stop at the pick-up truck when you play as Sam goes up to the lodge. Written in the snow on the truck hood is a handprint and a giant heart with “Chris 4 Josh” in the middle. It’s a charming way to throw a bone at the shippers out there.