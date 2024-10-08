When it came to remaking Supermassive Games' wildly popular Until Dawn, developer Ballistic Moon wasn't looking to change a game that wasn't broken. As such, there are no major changes to the story and the characters themselves remain the same. And just like in the game's 2015 version, your decisions will ultimately decide who survives the night.

What Ballistic Moon did focus on in remaking Until Dawn was creating a brand new visual experience. The game was rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, creating a world that's both more realistic and striking than its predecessor. And that's not all, as other surprise changes also await in your playthrough of this newly-polished Until Dawn.

This list contains spoilers for Until Dawn (2024). Proceed with caution.

6 Visual Overhaul

Unreal Engine 5 brings Blackwood Mountain to life

Seeing the view from the top of Blackwood Mountain for the first time as rendered in Unreal Engine 5 is breathtaking. In fact, Sam took the words right out of this author's mouth early on, asking her friends: "Do you see this view? I mean, holy cow. Sometimes I forget to just stop and take it all in." It's almost like she's talking to the player. And of course, it's no surprise that a game originally built with Decima and optimized for the PlayStation 4 would look tremendously better with higher-res graphics and effects made for modern PCs and the PlayStation 5, but it goes beyond admiring the scenery.

Character animations and environmental textures have also been improved, and now you can actually see the snow and the dampness clinging to characters' skins as the night drags on. The game gets more detailed with its gore too, and each character's death is more detailed and bloodier than its predecessor. The Until Dawn remake also comes with optional effects you can adjust in the settings menu, including film grain, virtual shadow maps and ray tracing, which all add up to a more dynamic visual experience.

5 Extended Prologue

More to explore, with new interactable objects

You're likely already familiar with the premise of Until Dawn's prologue, as it's what sets events in motion for the game to take place. A group of friends play a terrible prank at a party, which sends Hannah Washington -- and her twin sister Beth -- running away into the mountains where they're never heard from again. Ballistic Moon doesn't change the jist of the prologue, but instead expands on it in a way that makes Hannah and Beth feel a little less like plot devices. Here, the prologue takes its time to introduce us to Hannah and Beth before the prank and its aftermath.

The very first time we see Beth, she's outside when she's approached by an elk, and while this serves as a tutorial to the game's new "don't move" feature (more on that later) it's also endearing to see Beth interact with the animal before she heads back inside. In the 2015 game, we don't see Hannah until the actual prank happens. In this new remake, we now see her spending time with her sister prior to the prank, and the twins even share a heartfelt moment in which they help guide their overly-drunk brother to the couch. As far as the prank goes, it's a little more developed here too, and we see the group of friends planning and discussing the prank before Hannah even comes into the room.

The prologue also gives us freedom to explore more of the house and interact with more objects. As Beth, for example, you can pick up a camera on the dining room table and look through its pictures to see a family photo as well as photos from the party.

4 New Collectibles

Hunger Totem adds to Until Dawn's narrative

Totems were part of the original Until Dawn experience -- find them in your adventures and they'd reveal a peek at what the future could possibly look like for any given character. The Until Dawn remake brings back the five original totems -- death, guidance, loss, danger and fortune -- and introduces a sixth, the Hunger Totem. What separates the Hunger Totem from the others you might be familiar with from your 2015 playthrough is that it's not a premonition of the future, but a look at the past. It depicts Hannah's transformation into a wendigo in short, first-person perspective clips. There are six hunger totems to collect and finding them all will unlock a part of the story that sometimes felt brushed over in the original game.

Collecting totems in the Until Dawn remake is also now a more interactive experience. When you find a totem, you'll have to slowly turn it from side to side (and sometimes up and down) until it starts glowing to reveal the premonition within. This sometimes takes several tries, as you have to get the angle of the totem just right. And now, since the remake gives you more places to explore and more nooks and crannies to check, the totems are better hidden throughout the game and take a fair bit of wandering off the beaten path to find them all. With more ground to cover, there's also more interactable objects you'll come across, and you'll want to find as many as you can to fill up the game's other collectible pages, which include Butterfly Effect, Mystery Man, 1952 and The Twins.

3 'Don't Move' Mechanic

No Longer Just a Matter of Staying Still

2015's Until Dawn introduced players to a "Don't Move" mechanic, where you would have to keep the controller as still as possible for a short period of time. Moving the controller in any way during these prompts would put a character in danger and, in some cases, potentially kill them. Ballistic Moon revamped the "Don't Move" mechanic for their version of Until Dawn. Now, instead of staying perfectly still, you'll have to keep a bar within a bounding box on the screen by paying close attention and moving it accordingly (with either your keyboard or the controller) if the bar jumps outside the box. Somehow, this author found the revamped system even more nerve-wracking, because you have little time to react and move the bar back inside the box each time it jumps out.

But don't worry. For those of you that would prefer not to play with this new mechanic, there's an option in the game's settings for "Auto-Succeed Don't Move." If enabled, these "Don't Move" events will automatically succeed when they pop up.

2 New Camera Controls

More Freedom to Look Around

As previously mentioned, the Until Dawn remake offers more nooks and crannies to explore, and to allow players to do just that, Ballistic Moon has relaxed the fixed camera angle from the 2015 game. In the original game, you could only look in certain directions depending on where the character was walking and which way you were facing -- now, with a more traditional third-person perspective, you're free to rotate the camera in every which way, regardless of your character's orientation.

Not only does the free camera perspective enable you to look behind you and from side to side for totems and collectibles, but it enables you to take in more of the environment as you explore Blackwood Mountain, which -- for this author -- made the experience feel more immersive overall.

1 New Epilogue

Hints at a Potential Sequel On The Way

Perhaps the biggest and most exciting change in the Until Dawn remake is the addition of a completely new epilogue that closes the game. Thanks to this brand-new scene, the Until Dawn remake gives us hope for something many of us have waited almost a decade for -- a potential sequel. After completing the game, assuming she's still alive (and she does have to be alive in your playthrough in order to trigger it), an epilogue starring Sam will begin.

The epilogue is short and leaves us with more questions than answers. We see Sam lying in bed as her phone alarm goes off. There are empty pill bottles and a book, "Creature Myths of the Great Plains," on her nightstand. Everything seems more or less normal until she realizes that she's bleeding. A lot. A scar on her arm repeatedly oozes blood no matter how many times she wipes it, and then she hears an unfamiliar voice call her name before the screen fades to black. Whether it's a wendigo curse or something else altogether, it gives this author hope that we'll see at least some of the Until Dawn characters again.

