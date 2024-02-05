Key Takeaways Until Then is a captivating indie game with immersive gameplay, stunning pixel graphics, and a compelling narrative.

The demo showcases interesting characters that are three-dimensional and evoke emotion, creating an authentic and interconnected cast.

The game features a glitching world and unreliable memories, adding an eerie undertone to the story, and includes interactive objects and in-game social media.

Until Then offers players a unique blend of immersive gameplay, stunning pixel graphics and a compelling narrative that explores the intricacies of teenage life. From interactive objects to glitching worlds, the game manages to weave together a heartfelt story that's both bittersweet and emotionally impactful.

Until Then is a gripping, heartfelt narrative that focuses on relationships.

Hardcore Gamer was given the opportunity to play Until Then’s demo. It was 45 minutes long, short and sweet, but nonetheless masterfully done. The demo serves to pitch the story for prospective players and absolutely nails the delivery.

Until Then’s narrative revolves around a teenage boy named Mark and his friends and love interest at school. Before diving into the story, we should discuss the characters. There isn’t one character in the demo that was uninteresting. Each character in the cast felt unique and had a place to fill in the story -- there were no throwaway characters as each one served a purpose to extend the depth of the narrative and establish the setting.

Additionally, the characters were compelling. It’s no easy task to have a big cast of characters where all the characters are interesting in some way, let alone evoke some kind of emotion. Until Then’s handling of writing teenagers is three-dimensional, empathetic and honest. The cast is interwoven and every relationship presented felt authentic and carried emotional weight.

It opens on a brief cutscene mentioning a missing girl, which the demo does not explore further, so it can be anticipated that questions surrounding that girl will be answered in the full version. After this opening, though, we launch into the meat and potatoes of world building and the main character gets introduced.

The cast is diverse and realistic.

As stated before, Mark is our main character. He’s a teenage boy, heartbreakingly alone due to his father being away at work and his mother simply being absent from his life. We learn that Mark plays piano, is aspiring to go to a school to study as a pianist and that he’s a terrible procrastinator (as many of us were in high school). He’s an incredibly-relatable, emotionally-tangible main character that serves the player well as a conduit for stepping into Until Then’s Philippines-inspired setting. We also learn that this cast is wonderfully diverse.

Much of the demo serves to add weight and context to the cast and their relationships, but the story keeps rolling and…something strange is happening all the while. As you play, you get to realize that the memories of the characters around you are unreliable. Perhaps even Mark’s memories are unreliable. The world begins to glitch at times, taking us out of our comfy and wholesome moments to point to something eerie that whispers beneath the surface. The demo does not explain this phenomenon, so you'll have to play the full game to learn what’s happening.

Speaking of playing the game, let’s take a look at the gameplay. Until Then is a side scroller visual novel with a lot of interactive objects which serve to give more context to the setting and story, the most notable of these being the addition of social media to the game. To be clear, this is in-game social media – you do not use your own social media in this game at any point. There are also fun little minigames present in the demo.

The controls are nice and simple too. You use WASD to move around, as with most games. Whenever you’re in social media or you’re texting a friend in game, it makes you actually use your keyboard to type messages -- exactly in the same way that Emily is Away utilized the keyboard. Until Then also added the ability to increase text speed, so faster readers won’t have to wait as long to continue dialogue.

There was a single bug that I could find. About a third of the way into the demo while you're at school, there’s a billboard you can interact with that has no option to exist on its interface. The only fix for this was to restart the scene, which thankfully was not a huge loss of time.

Until Then is an interactive work of art.

Turning our attention now to graphics and sound, Until Then only continues to impress. Its pixel art style is visually stunning, creating a beautiful and atmospheric world. The game pays meticulous attention to detail, with gorgeous lighting effects that add depth to the environment. The Philippines-inspired setting is brought to life with persistent outdoor noise and dynamic lighting, contributing to the overall realism.

The soundtrack, featuring a bittersweet opening piano piece, sets the tone for an emotionally-charged journey. The music and sound design are responsive to player input, enhancing the overall immersive experience. Until Then successfully uses sound to amplify the emotional impact of the story.

Until Then, with its innovative gameplay, stunning pixel graphics and emotionally-charged narrative is a game that transcends the boundaries of traditional storytelling. Despite a single minor interface issue, the overall experience is immersive, offering players a chance to explore the complexities of adolescence in a visually-captivating world. Until Then promises to leave a lasting impression, making it a must-play for fans of narrative-driven indie games.