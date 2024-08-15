Key Takeaways Dead Island 2 October update adds New Game Plus mode & co-op Neighborhood Watch mode.

New Game Plus has increased difficulty, new enemies, and more skill slots for added challenge.

Dead Island 2 earned 3 million sales, over 7 million players, and positive reviews since its launch.

Dead Island 2 is getting a new update on October 22, likely in an effort to get horror fans playing the title during Halloween season. It will add a New Game Plus mode and a new horde-based Neighborhood Watch mode for co-op play.

A Dead Island 2 New Game Plus Mode is coming this October.

With the long-awaited New Game Plus mode, you can start a whole new adventure with the weapons and characters you have gained along the way. Additionally, publisher Plaion promises "a whole new set of challenges" along the way. It will also have increased difficulty, new enemies, and more skill slots to enhance your New Game Plus experience. There is no word on whether or not new trophies or achievements will be implemented for the New Game Plus mode.

The new Patch 6 brings in the co-op horde mode Neighborhood Watch. You'll be playing as three college survivors who were members of the Bobcats, likely a sports team. In this mode, you'll be defending your frat house from waves of zombies. Successful playthroughs of this mode will "unlock different abilities, original weapons, and thematic skins, for a unique and exciting experience," says the press release.

When Dead Island 2 finally launched in April 2023 after many years of development, it received a Strong OpenCritic score with a 75 Top Critic average. Fans, however, were very receptive to the game. In May 2024, parent company Embracer Group announced on X that the game sold over 3 million copies and received over seven million players, thanks to its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass. The positive word-of-mouth from fans and streamers resulted in a successful launch for Embracer, Plaion, and the developer Dambuster Studios.

The latest press release confirms that Dambuster Studios is now made up of almost 200 developers, artists, animators, and software engineers. The Nottingham studio has existed for 25 years starting out Free Radical Design. You can play their groundbreaking TimeSplitters series through PlayStation Plus Premium later this month if you're a subscriber of that service.

The first game under the Dambuster Studios name was, unfortunately, Homefront: The Revolution, which was panned by critics and fans alike. We gave it a two out of five-star review. "While Homefront: The Revolution had potential to be great, its mediocre gameplay, lackluster story and myriad of technical issues make it one of the biggest disappointments of the generation," said the review. Thankfully, Dead Island 2 was a big step-up and has been a success for the developer.