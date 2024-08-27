Key Takeaways Shrek DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator this fall with five movie-inspired maps.

During Tuesday's Indie World showcase, Futurlab announced a Shrek DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator. It will include five different maps inspired by the DreamWorks movies, including Shrek's Swamp, the Dragon's Lair, and three other locations yet to be revealed. It will be released later this fall.

Clean Shrek's Swamp in PowerWash Simulator this Fall

In addition to the new maps, you'll be able to clean Shrek's Swamp in a fitting knight outfit. PowerWash Simulator has collaborated with many different franchises, including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Back to the Future, SpongeBob SquarePants, Tomb Raider, and Warhammer. This is just one of many, and more are likely on the way as PowerWash Simulator continues to be a successful franchise for developer FuturLab and publisher Square Enix Collective. Currently, it has over 3,000 players during its 24 hour peak on August 27, according to Steam Charts, and that's on PC alone.

Earlier this month, PowerWash Simulator received a free update for The Muckingham Files 4. It included the Modern Mansion and Fire Plane map for all versions of the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Shrek series has a long history in the video game space. Shrek 2 is a surprisingly decent action-platformer, and the Power Stone-like Shrek SuperSlam has a small, but active online community today, despite its age. Shrek has been more absent from the gaming landscape than his glory days in the 2000s but he still pops up every once in a while, such as being a racer in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing. Sadly, he's become somewhat of a meme in internet culture.

Shrek's Swamp will be a map in PowerWash Simulator.

The three other locations from the Shrek series in PowerWash Simulator will be announced on a later date. However, we could speculate that the locations could be based on Far, Far, Away and Lord Farquad's Castle. It would be funny if the developer adds the Disneyland-like song from the first movie that Shrek and Donkey interact with.

It makes sense that Shrek has been popping up recently in Universal theme parks and now PowerWash Simulator. Shrek 5 will be coming to theatres on July 1 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz returning to their roles. According to Murphy, there will also be a solo Donkey movie. Let's hope he's not too annoying to be a protagonist in a full-length film.