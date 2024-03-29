Key Takeaways The Surveyor is the newest character class in Broken Roads, focusing on exploration and discovery in the post-apocalyptic world.

Broken Roads offers a mix of traditional and new RPG elements, with a classless character system based on four philosophies.

Developed by Australians, Broken Roads showcases the team's love for their homeland through authentic locations and acknowledgment of indigenous people.

Drop Bear Bytes has just released a new video for their upcoming CRPG Broken Roads detailing a new character class. We already know about the Hired Gun, the Barter Crew and the Jackaroo, but this final update introduces us to the Surveyor, an explorer driven to discover to roam what's left of the world and uncover its many secrets. Check out the reveal here.

What Is Broken Roads?

Broken Roads may have slipped under your radar, but it looks more and more promising the more we see of it. Worth keeping an eye on for sure. A proper old-school CRPG, Broken Roads is a narrative-driven RPG that focuses on exploration, strategic turn-based combat and meaningful philosophical choices. The game takes place in a beautiful post-apocalypse Australia and borrows heavily from classics like Baldur's Gate, Pillars of Eternity, and Disco Elysium.

It's bringing some new ideas to the table though. Broken Roads seeks to blend a mix of traditional and all-new role-playing elements into a seamless whole. It's going for a classless character system offering near-unlimited development options built around four philosophies: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist. Philosophically minded as the game is, it's no surprise that one of the other big features is a "moral compass" that will alter dialogue options and questing decisions relative to a character's philosophical leanings. Be prepared to agonize over tough decisions.

So where does the Surveyor fit into all of this? The most exploration-focused of the four characters on offer, the Surveyor uses what their parents taught them about navigating by the stars to forge a new path in the wastes, and make some money on the side by telling people what they have discovered. The open road is calling, and the Surveyor is ready for adventure.

Straight Out Of Oz

Passion projects are always fun to see, and there is clearly great passion behind broken roads. It's a game made by Australians, about Australia. Drop Bear Bytes was formed in 2019 as an independent studio headquartered in Torquay, Victoria, Australia. Their express intent is to develop a deep, narrative-driven role-playing experience, and Broken Roads is their debut project. Drop Bear love their country, and it shows. All the locations in the game are utterly authentic. The team recreated them after visiting towns and landmarks across West Australia.

The developers even acknowledge the Wadawurrung people on their website. The Wadawurrung are Aboriginal Australians from near Melbourne who are the traditional custodians of the land the game is made on. It's a nice touch that shows just how deep Drop Bear's affinity for their homeland is.

Broken Roads is launching on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox consoles on April 10th; with pre-orders available now. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch and the Epic Store but we don't know when just yet. As ever, we'll keep you posted.