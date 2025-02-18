Lavapotion's turn-based strategy title, Songs Of Conquest will be getting a new DLC sometime this summer, according to a recent announcement from both Coffee Stain Publishing and the developer. The addition will, among other things, pit players against the new "Roots" faction, against which they almost certainly have to either adapt or die.

From the description, it sounds like one of the main challenges players will face against this new enemy will be its ability to, in a manner not too dissimilar to Warhammer 40k: Space Marine II's Tyranids, make use of the corpses of both its and players' units. Indeed, winning through simple attrition likely won't be an option here.

As for why exactly Songs of Conquest players must confront and attempt to eliminate the "Root," it's because this organism isn't content to just stay put in its home territory: the Wyldwood of the Bleak East. And, yes, the Root is, in fact, essentially a single organism. Specifically, it's a self-aware colony of plants and fungi, all sharing a single mind and led internally by mysterious creatures known only as "Tree Mothers." Its goal is supposedly just survival, but that goal is causing it to expand and endanger everyone in its path.

"Roots" adds five new maps, a new biome, new units and new essence mechanics to go along with this powerful new faction.

Likely due to its nature, the Root incorporates everything it comes across into the greater whole, allowing it to create powerful units from the corpses of its victims and then field them against any that would oppose it. As they battle it and investigate the territory they win back, players will learn more about the Root, what it wants and possibly even how it came to be. It likely won't be an easy campaign, though, as they'll have to fight the Roots forces across five new maps featuring new buildings, artifacts, units, essence mechanics and the new swamp biome in order to get the job done.

It seems like fungal zombies are becoming more and more common as a faction or enemy type. Could this be due to plain zombies being beyond played out by this point?

Songs of Conquest launched in May 2024 and has already received one fairly well-received DLC, titled "Vanir." So, chances are decent that fans will enjoy "Roots" as well once it launches this summer for PC.