Key Takeaways Outward offers challenging survival in a dark, immersive world filled with supernatural elements and co-op RPG fun.

Don't Starve Together provides an eerie yet quirky survival experience against supernatural creatures.

Valheim presents a survival experience in a Viking-esque forest setting, requiring gathering, crafting, and base-building skills.

If you have ever fought to reclaim what was rightfully yours, then V Rising might be more than a game for you. Your survival instincts, as well as crafting and building skills, will be put to the test when you find yourself in a world that's not too keen on the undead. One minute you are managing your castle, the next you are sneaking into human settlements for a midnight snack.

Whether you are all about the survival aspects, can't get enough of the sacred silver, or just want to experience the excitement of finding spectral dust, here are some other fresh meats to sink your fangs into while waiting for the next V Rising update.

These games were chosen based on how similar they are to V Rising in terms of survival mechanics, crafting, base-building, adventuring, and their open world.

10 Outward

Manage your health and resources while crafting items for your survival.

Set in a dark, immersive world filled with supernatural elements that you must tackle.

Everyone wants freedom to carve out their own path in life, and that’s what you get in Outward, as you step into the world of Aurai. But as you probably already know, freedom is not always fun because you have to fend for yourself while fending off threats like bandits, wolves, and crocodiles.

This is quite similar to V Rising, where you will be feeding on blood while holding your own against vampires, werewolves, and humans. And just like V Rising, you will be doing a lot of crafting and building in Outward. Co-op RPGs don't get better than Outward, so it's a great replacement for V Rising.

9 Don't Starve Together

Set in a dark and eerie world filled with supernatural creatures like tree monsters, Krampus, and Deerclops.

Collect wood, stone, gold nuggets, and construct shelters and defense structures.

In Don't Starve Together, you are plunged into a strange dark world where, to survive, you have to fend off eerie creatures like Krampus, tree monsters, and a giant, one-eyed monster called Crystal Deerclops. These creatures contribute to the game's tense atmosphere, similar to how V Rising challenges you with various bosses as you build your vampire empire.

Both games require you to gather resources and construct bases for your survival and progress in the game. In Don't Starve Together, you have to gather essential materials like twigs, grass, flint, and berries, while V Rising puts you in a position to fetch for blood, bones, lumber and stones.

8 Valheim

An open-world setting with dark forests, ancient ruins, and wild creatures.

Make axes, shields, and build bases to survive attacks.

As a fallen Viking warrior in Valheim, your job is to prove yourself worthy of Valhalla by defeating bosses like Eikthyr, Bonemass, and Moder. To do this, you will be given basic tools and weapons like a stone ax, wooden club, and wooden shield at the start of the game. As you progress, you will be able to acquire stronger weapons like a bronze ax, sword, and iron mace.

Just like in V Rising, where you have to hunt for blood and gather materials to build your base and craft weapons, you also have to gather wood, stone, and other basic resources to create essential tools and shelter in the early stages of Valheim. While the combat in both games is survival-based, V Rising is more fast-aced and bloody bloodthirsty combat, while Valheim requires more strategic use of weapons and tactics.

7 The Forest

Gather materials like wood, stone, and animal hides to build shelters, traps, and defensive structures.

Face threats from cannibalistic mutants and other nightmarish creatures lurking in the dark.

You might say a plane crash is one of the most horrific experiences ever. But what if after a crash, your child goes missing and you find yourself on an island with mutated inhabitants, remains of previous explorers, and ancient artifacts locked away in eerie underground labyrinths? That’s the situation Eric Leblanc finds himself and his job is to rescue his son Timmy and unearth the island's mysteries.

Both The Forest and V Rising focus on survival and gathering, so you will be gathering resources like woods and stones, crafting weapons, and building bases to survive against threats. And if you like the gothic feel of V Rising, you will also appreciate the dark, eerie atmosphere in The Forest.

6 Project Zomboid

Gather food, medical supplies, and materials to craft weapons and survival gear.

Construct walls, reinforce doors, and create traps to protect yourself against the undead.

When the zombie apocalypse comes, what's your escape plan? How long can you survive? These are some of the questions that beg to be answered before you find yourself in the land of the undead. Project Zomboid’s plot is pretty straightforward—scavenge for food, secure a shelter, and build your defenses against zombies lurking in the dark.

V Rising fans will notice some familiar elements in this zombie game, particularly in the area of survival, resource management, and building of safe havens. Project Zomboid doesn’t dictate a specific storyline but lets you craft your own path, making every playthrough a new adventure. So, if you want a slower apocalypse, go for it. And if you prefer the zombies to sprint faster, more power to you.

5 Conan Exiles

Hunt for food and hunt down dragons, snakes and other enemies.

Harsh and immersive world with a focus on combat and resource management.

Finding yourself in the unforgiving world of Conan the Barbarian means you have to do whatever it takes to survive. That includes fighting a massive dragon like the Red Mother and a giant snake called the Abyssal Remnant. As you journey across the Exiled Lands, you will come across an ancient fortress like Black Keep and dungeons, where you will battle it out with more enemies.

Just like in V Rising, where you have to gather materials and hunt for blood, you will be doing a lot of wood chopping, stone mining and wildlife hunting in Conan Exiles. You might even find Conan Exiles as a more exciting survival RPG than V Rising because of its thrall system, which allows you to capture NPCs and make them work for you.

4 Savage Lands

Set in a grim, fantasy world filled with dragons, wolves and other mythical creatures.

Craft swords, axes, shields, and protective gear to defend against threats.

As a lone survivor washed ashore on a mysterious island, your mission is simple—stay alive against the odds. Well, that’s easier said than done, because you will come across dragons, wolves, and mythical threats that put your survival, crafting, and base-building skills to the test.

Both Savage Lands and V Rising throw you into a hostile, unfamiliar territory, where you are left to fend for yourself. Every little decision you make, from what to craft to where to set up camp, can mean the difference between life and a very cold death.

3 ARK: Survival Evolved

Survival game with crafting, building, and taming creatures.

An open-world setting with wild creatures and secrets to unlock.

Have you ever woken up in a strange place before? That’s the state you are thrown into in ARK: Survival Evolved, and you have to figure out what’s going on while trying not to be the next meal of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, flying reptiles or a giant shark called Megalodon.

If you manage to escape from these prehistoric creatures in this Jurassic Park-meets-survival game, you will also come across mysterious things like Obelisks and caves that contain valuable artifacts. Just like in the early stages of V Rising, you will do some gathering of wood, stone, and berries to craft tools and shelter.

2 7 Days To Die

Fetch wood, stone, and metal to craft tools.

Defend yourself against hordes of zombies, using firearms and melee weapons.

7 Days to Die doesn’t come with any fancy intro or detailed backstory. You just have to do everything you can to survive the relentless attacks of zombies when the blood moon rises. Everywhere you turn to in 7 Days to Die is filled with the undead. This constant need to adapt and survive closely mirrors the adventurous spirit found in V Rising.

You will spend a great deal of time scavenging for resources, crafting weapons, and fortifying your base to withstand the onslaught that will hit on the seventh day.

1 Icarus

Face environmental threats from direct sunlight and extreme weather conditions.

Craft gear and build structures to withstand attacks by enemies.

If you have ever been to a place that’s supposed to be great and all, but turns out to be the complete opposite, you will love the survival game Icarus. It’s set in a place that’s supposed to be humanity's second Earth but turned out to be a bit of a death trap.

Just like in V Rising, where your ability to build shelters keeps you safe from vampires and werewolves, your crafting and base-building skills will keep you alive in Icarus. You will be attacked by wolves, bears, and other predators. If you somehow manage to survive, then be prepared for some violent storms, heavy rainfall, and blizzards.