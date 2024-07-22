Key Takeaways You should pick armor wisely in V Rising, not just for style!

Dawnthorn armor serves as a stepping stone to better armor in the later game, with a focus on health and movement speed.

Upgrade to the ultimate armor, Dracula's Maleficer set for immense spellcasting power in PvP.

V Rising launched their official 1.0 version of the game in 2024, which brought with it changes to jewels, abilities, bosses, and, of course, armor sets. In fact, the full release saw the addition of four new variations of Dracula's armor sets — all with different bonuses and buffs. Abilities and jewels (not to be confused with gems) count for a great deal in the game, but armor sets and jewelry have a big effect on PvP.

Many of the most broken PvP builds center around critical strikes and life leech — whether physical or spell-related. PvE builds leave room for more flexibility, but so do builds for clans of players. Instead of having bruisers, a clan needs more variety in play style for either game type. Sadly, though the recent expansion included Castlevania-inspired armor, it provides no real stat benefits. So which armor sets in V Rising are the best?

For the sake of this article, only stats native to the armor sets will be included; no amulets or cloaks will be taken into account. Each entry will include armor set stats, the perks based on number of pieces equipped, durability, ideal play style, and the crafting cost for each set. Do keep in mind that the base stats can change based on server settings.

1 Dark Magus Armor

Healing From Spells Helps In PvP and PvE

+10% Spell Critical Strike chance (2)

+1 Gear Level (3)

+6% Spell Leech (4)

Durability: 914

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 152 128 109 84 Spell Power 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9

The Dark Magus armor set is one of the first in the game to really show players how much spell leech and spell crit chance improve offensive capabilities and sustain in battle. V Rising is already a game about dodging when it comes to combat, so anything a player can do to mitigate incoming damage is paramount. Though the lowest on the totem pole, this armor set lets players experiment with a more glass cannon-type build before fully committing with end-game level crafting materials.

Pick up the recipe for this armor around the Dunley Farmlands or the Bastion of Dunley. Players can also find it at the Rural Book Merchant for 48 Silver Coins.

Crafting Requirements:

16 Iron Ingot 32 Thick Leather

2 Dawnthorn Armor

A Stepping Stone To Much Better Things

+8% Movement Speed

+1 Gear Level

Durability: 1119

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 187 156 134 103

Much like its predecessor, the Dawnthorn armor set is not a top tier armor set, but it is a necessary step to get to the best armor in V Rising. Plus, it looks pretty cool, doesn't it? Aesthetics aside, all the armor really does is boost health and movement speed. This doesn't help in PvP much at all, so players should rush to get one of the next tier of armor sets instead of sitting on this one. The V Blood boss Angram the Purifier unlocks the recipe for this armor set.

Crafting Requirements:

48 Pristine Leather 48 Silk

3 Dread Plate Armor

Good For A Duo/Clan Option That Needs A Frontline Tank

+15% Healing (2)

+10% damage absorbed by Shields (3)

+8% Weapon Cooldown Recovery (4)

+1 Gear Level

Durability: 1359

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 224 187 160 123 Physical Power 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 Damage Reduction 1% 1% 1% 1%

You certainly wouldn't think of V Rising as having a "meta" like League of Legends. But it can have players in groups fall into roles within the team dynamic. If one player wants to be more of a spellcaster, that probably means that another character needs to be melee-focused and maybe even tankier to withstand damage and protect others. The Dread Plate armor set in V Rising is effective for this very purpose with its boosted healing and shielding. The additional weapon skill cooldown isn't much, but it still lets the player hit more often, which can provide much needed crowd control effects and damage.

Players can find the recipe for this as a drop in Silverlight Hills, Gloomrot North, or the Ruins of Mortium. THey can also pick up for 160 Goldsun Coins at the City Book Vendor.

Crafting Requirements:

Dawnthorn armor set 32 Ghost Yarn 4 Primal Blood Essence

4 Grim Knight Armor

The Best All-Rounder For PvE

+1.2 Physical Power and 1.2 Spell Power (2)

+100 Max Health (3)

+1 Gear Level (4)

Durability: 1359

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 224 187 160 123 Weapon Attack Speed 4% 4% 4% 4% Weapon Skill Leech 2% 2% 2% 2%

If a player doesn't want to fully commit to a physical or magical damage build, the Grim Knight armor set provides slight boosts in both arenas. It also gives the player additional health, making it a solid choice for PvE players (solo or otherwise). Builds can further augment spell power, crit chance, and lifesteal with jewelry and ability loadouts. It also has a very warrior king/queen vibe, so if a player wants to roleplay a character, this armor set makes a great choice for that.

PvP-focused V Rising players may find this armor set lacking in comparison due to its jack-of-all-trades approach. Find the recipe for this in the same areas as the Dread Plate armor set.

Crafting Requirements:

Dawnthorn Set 32 Ghost Yarn 4 Primal Blood Essence

5 Shadowmoon Armor

Solo Players Who Don't Want To Focus On Spells, Start Here

+7% Physical Attack Leech (2)

+20% Physical Critical Strike (3)

+1 Gear Level (4)

Durability: 1359

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 224 187 160 123 Physical Critical Strike Chance 4% 4% 4% 4% Movement Speed 1.5% 1.5% 1.5% 1.5%

The Dread Plate armor set doesn't provide a ton of extra damage -- something solo players (in PvP or PvE) require. The Shadowmoon armor set boosts crit strike with physical attacks and grants players attack leech to heal up as they fight. As they progress through the upper levels of Gloomrot and into The Ruins of Mortium, players will value this lifesteal and damage boost. Don't forget: traveling gets precarious in the upper level areas like Silverlight Hills due to high level enemies and Gloomrot due to its brutal environmental damage.

Take advantage of lifesteal when available and yes -- the recipe for this is found in the Ruins of Mortium, the City Book Vendor, Silverlight Hills, or Gloomrot North.

Crafting Requirements:

Dawnthorn Set 32 Ghost Yarn 4 Primal Blood Essence

6 Maleficer Scholar Armor

Dark Academia Vibes Meet Spellcaster Mayhem

+8% Spell Cooldown Recovery Rate (2)

+6% Spell Leech (3)

+1 Gear Level (4)

Durability: 1359

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 224 187 160 123 Spell Power 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Spell Critical Strike Chance 3% 3% 3% 3%

The drip of the Maleficer Scholar armor set is undeniable -- but so is the raw power of it. That extra spell leech and cooldown boost can turn a player into a menace in the mid to late game. It remains a popular choice for PvP though PvE players may opt for something with more versatility. This armor set works best with specific ability loadouts and weapon types. Pick it up in the same places where the previous three armor sets can be found.

Crafting Requirements:

Dawnthorn Set 32 Ghost Yarn 4 Primal Blood Essence

7 Dracula Armor Set: Dread

Better Than Previous Entries, But The Worst Dracula Armor

+10% Weapon Cooldown Recovery Rate (2)

+20% Healing received and Shields absorb 12% additional damage (3)

+30% damage with Veil attacks (4)

Durability: 1359

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 262 218 188 144 Physical Power 1 1 1 1 Damage Reduction 1.2% 1.2% 1.2% 1.2%

There is no denying that this is a better armor set than even the Maleficer Scholar option. It comes with loads of raw damage output, since Veil attacks do 30% more damage and the weapon cooldown rate means that players can use their abilities more often in battle. However, compared to the other possibilities and build strategies with the other versions of this armor, the Dread version of Dracula's armor set is lacking. PvP players may not opt for this particular set, but PvE players may like it for faster clears on enemy camps and bosses.

Players unlock the recipe for this by slaying the four final V Blood bosses: Adam the Firstborn, Talzur the Winged Horror, Solarus the Immaculate, and Dracula the Immortal King himself. Each bounty nets the player one piece of the set.

Crafting Requirements:

Dread Plate armor set 48 Shadow Weave 48 Bat Leather

8 Dracula Armor Set: Shadow

Great For Bruisers And Ranged Damage Dealers

+25% Physical Critical Strike Power (2)

+10% Primary Attack Leech (3)

+15% physical critical strike chance after using a Veil ability (4)

+10% movement speed for 3 seconds after using a Veil ability (4)

Durability: 1359

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 262 218 188 144 Physical Critical Strike Chance 5% 5% 5% 5% Movement Speed 2% 2% 2% 2%

Many players put a focus on spellcasting due to the dodge heavy nature of combat in V Rising. However, prioritizing physical prowess and lifesteal is still a viable strategy -- even in PvP. The only problem is that, for solo players, the Shadow armor set isn't quite as tempting as other versions of the armor.

Players can opt for a stealth, burst damage build by equipping the Slasher weapons to leverage the "Camouflage" weapon skill. Alternatively, they can nuke enemies from range with the Pistols or Bow. But this falls more under the "unique challenge" category than "OP strats" category. The color combination on this set also isn't as pretty as others, but the developers added dyes to fix this minor problem.

Crafting Requirements:

Shadowmoon armor set 48 Shadow Weave 48 Bat Leather

9 Dracula Armor Set: Grim

The Jack Of All Trades Gets An Upgrade

+1.8 Physical Power and 1.8 Spell Power (2)

+130 Max Health (3)

Veil attacks gain 10% attack speed for 3 seconds after using a Veil ability (4)

Veil attacks heal for 2% additional max health (4)

Durability: 1359

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 262 218 188 144 Weapon Attack Speed 5% 5% 5% 5% Weapon Skill Leech 3% 3% 3% 3%

Though the Grim Knight armor set ranked below the Shadowmoon, the opposite is true when it gets upgraded to Dracula's Grim armor set. However, this particular set skews more toward weapon-focused builds vs. spellcaster builds. The bonus attack speed and healing synergize well with a variety of weapon options, ranging from the humble Sword to the ranged Pistols. But that's the beauty of this armor set: players can highly customize their build and still be viable in challenging PvP servers.

It also allows them to quickly adapt to combat scenarios (provided they have the right items on hand and time enough to switch up their skills). The trouble is in defeating those final four V Blood bosses to get the recipe for the armor set pieces.

Crafting Requirements:

Grim Knight armor set 48 Shadow Weave 48 Bat Leather

10 Dracula Armor Set: Maleficer

Purple

+10% Spell Leech (2)

+10% Spell Cooldown Recovery Rate (3)

+15% spell critical strike chance for 4 seconds after using a Veil ability (4)

Durability: 1359

Chest Legs Feet Arms Max Health 262 218 188 144 Spell Power 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Spell Critical Strike Chance 4% 4% 4% 4%

The title of ultimate armor set in V Rising goes to Dracula's Maleficer armor set. The set bonuses turn players into spellcasting monstrosities who can crit like no tomorrow. When paired with he right amulet and skillset, PvP players stomp anything in their paths with this armor set. As Stunlock Studios continues to support the game, this set may be dethroned as the best, but for now, the Maleficer maintains its supremacy.

Crafting Requirements: