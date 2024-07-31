Key Takeaways Starting in V Rising's Farbane Woods, players can build multiple castles in different areas before moving on to Dunley Farmlands.

Strategic base location selection is crucial for proximity to resources, defensibility, and build space.

Building a first base in the central area of Farbane Woods is recommended for players seeking optimal resource access.

The mysterious vampire game with building and undeniable panache saw its full release in May 2024 after already selling 3 million copies by 2023. V Rising definitely captured the interest of many players who wanted to role-play a vampire, build a dope castle, or maybe get their Diablo fix in a weird way. No matter the reason why players showed up, the base building kept them coming back.

Building a base in V Rising — in PvE or PvP — is a pretty fun experience and not too intimidating for players who may be new to base-building mechanics. But depending on player priorities, picking a base location can be tricky. Should one opt for defensibility or for maximum build area? What about proximity to resources nearby or being far from any PvP enemies? Taking all of this into account, let's break down the best base locations in V Rising across each major area of the map.

Base locations in the Hallowed Mountains area have been omitted as the area is very isolated with little to offer in the way of resources.

1 Farbane Woods Bottom Left

Don't Get Attached To The First Build

Starting Area for all players

Players can build bases in many locations across the Farbane Woods

Players will likely end up building another castle in this area rather than investing in their first castle

Players can start their game in the bottom right or bottom left side of Farbane Woods. They may also find themselves building a second castle in the central area of this map before moving onto Dunley Farmlands. Let's start with the bottom left side of Farbane Woods — an area near lots of small bandit camps, but not much else.

There are several base location options as outlined above, but if players can put off getting a castle until reaching the northern parts, they can pick up better base locations. The pink and purple outlined locations are closer to areas of interest without sacrificing denfensibility or build space. Besides, that early in the game, players don't need a ton of build area; they only need enough to get the gear they need and move to their next castle location.

Nearby Important Locations

Bandit Copper Mine & Quarry — Copper Ore, Coarse Thread, Copper Ingot, Hell's Clarion Forgotten Cemetery — Grave Dust, Bone, Mourning Lily Bandit Sulphur Quarry — Sulphur Ore, Clay, Fire Blossom Bandit Stronghold — Paper, Whethstone, Sulphur Ore

2 Farbane Woods Bottom Right

More Isolated But Bigger And More Defendable

Starting Area for all players

Players can build bases in many locations across the Farbane Woods

The bottom right area is farther away from resource locations

Starting in the bottom right area of Farbane Woods opens much bigger base locations to players. However, this comes at the cost of proximity to nearby locations. If playing PvP with other players, starting on the right may be better vs. on the left for solo players.

However, as mentioned, most players won't invest heavily in their first Farbane Woods castle. It just doesn't make sense, since players will never revisit this area after they've progressed even just a little in the game. If one has to build a castle early, players may choose the bottom left area of Farbane Woods over the bottom right simply because there are more bandit camps nearby.

Nearby Important Locations

Bandit Copper Mine & Quarry — Copper Ore, Coarse Thread, Copper Ingot, Hell's Clarion Forgotten Cemetery — Grave Dust, Bone, Mourning Lily Bandit Sulphur Quarry — Sulphur Ore, Clay, Fire Blossom Bandit Stronghold — Paper, Whethstone, Sulphur Ore

3 Farbane Woods Central

A Base Location Worth Upgrading

Slightly above the general starting area

Much closer to resource locations throughout Farbane Woods

Plenty of options for solo and Clan players in PvP and PvE

If players can manage it, building their first base in the central area of Farbane Woods is much more worth it. Not only are players closer to all of their V Blood targets and resource locations, but they can avoid spending time and valuable materials on a base location they won't likely need or want in just a few short hours of gameplay.

The options outlined above make much better initial base locations, but can also be great picks for a second and more permanent Farbane Woods castle. The most central options are outlined in green, blue, and pink and will better serve players in the very early game. Players looking to build a second castle in the area may instead opt for the orange, pink, or yellow outlined areas instead. However, the yellow outline is not recommended for solo PvP players due to its relative distance from resources and its proximity to other base locations (meaning enemies).

Nearby Important Locations

Bandit Copper Mine & Quarry — Copper Ore, Coarse Thread, Copper Ingot, Hell's Clarion Forgotten Cemetery — Grave Dust, Bone, Mourning Lily Bandit Sulphur Quarry — Sulphur Ore, Clay, Fire Blossom Bandit Stronghold — Paper, Whetstone, Sulphur Ore

4 The Dunley Farmlands

So Much To Do And Still No Vampire Horse Until Castle Level 4

Players have so many options for bases, so picking the best location comes down to a player's priorities

Great location to farm V Blood bosses for experience and materials

Recommended Gear Level of 40 or higher for Dunley Farmlands

The Dunley Farmlands represents the largest portion of the map in V Rising. As such, there are about a dozen or more base locations for players to choose from. Some of the better options are outlined in various colors above, with the best base location depending on what players value most: proximity to resources, defensibility, or building area. The most central bases, outlined in yellow and purple, offer all three of those traits, and are best suited to PvE players (solo or in a Clan). This also positions them near some Cotton farms and near the one of the two main villages in Dunley.

One of the most important factors in choosing a Dunley Farmlands base is the proximity to the Haunted Iron Mine. While not as dire as the Silver Ore economy, the Iron Ore economy for crafting next level gear and castle accessories can be a bit of a grind. For PvP players, having a base close to resources is paramount, but some may opt for the base outlined in blue on the right as it has lots of room to build while only having one real entrance point in the northern part of the plot. Unfortunately for all players, there aren't a ton of good base options that put players near the Quartz Quarry without being too far away from everything else they need.

The Ruins of Mortium are technically to the East of Dunley Farmlands, but players should worry about that after they have worked their ways through some of Gloomrot.

Nearby Important Locations

Haunted Iron Mine — Iron Ore, Hell's Clarion Bastion of Dunley — Gem Dust, Sulphur Ore, Reinforced Planks, Whetstone Dunley Monastery — Mourning Lily, Scourgestone, Grave Dust, Quartz Dunley Farmers Market — Rural Merchants Ruins of Mortium — Stygian Shard, Grave Dust, Greater Stygian Shard, Exquisite Heart, Scourgestone

5 Gloomrot North & South

Brutal Sun Damage, Lots Of Mutants, And A Huge Map

Players can build bases in Gloomrot North or Gloomrot South

or Gloomrot South nets players materials such as Radium Alloys , Mutant Grease , Depleted Batteries , and Plague Briars

nets players materials such as , , , and Gloomrot North provides the same materials as above along in greater quantities with more powerful enemies to face

provides the same materials as above along in greater quantities with more powerful enemies to face Recommended Gear Level of 60 or higher for Gloomrot South

Recommended Gear Level of 74 or higher for Gloomrot North

The game breaks Gloomrot up into South and North, so solo players may find themselves traveling by horse and Waygate in Gloomrot quite a bit. But each section offers different materials — some of which players will need more often than others. In Gloomrot South, the first section of Gloomrot many players encounter, there are tons of materials players will need as they progress into the late game. Gloomrot North has fewer of these key materials, so opting for the base outlined in blue above may be the best option for a base in Gloomrot.

It is well defended, being situated on a plateau of sorts with just one entrance and is close to lots of nearby locations rife for the plundering. Farming Mutant Grease, Tech Scrap, and Radium Alloys is easy to do with a base so close to multiple camps, too. Additionally, this base location is very close to Dracula's Demise making it a perfect waypoint for the endgame experience. If solo players aren't pleased with this location, there are other base options outlined above.

Nearby Important Locations

Trancendum Mine — Copper Ore, Sulphur Ore Trancendum Machine Factory — Radium Alloy, Tech Scrap, Scrolls Dracula's Demise — Blood Crystal nodes

6 The Cursed Forest

Spooky, Scary Everything (But Mostly A Tedious Status Effect)

A must location for late-game in PvE or PvP

or Great for harvesting materials like Ghost Crystal , Spectral Dust, Silkworms , and Pristine Hide

, , and Cannot remove Curse of the Forest debuff

debuff Recommended Gear Level of 63 or higher

The base location in the top right used to be the best option, but players can also opt for the area outlined in pink on the left. However, most players stick with the base on the right side due to its proximity to the Ancient Village and how large the plot is for maximum building, farming, and general land hoarding.

For PvE, the base location is ideal with its picturesque bridge entrance and swamp aesthetic. For PvP, it still has a ton to offer in terms of a well defensible location and proximity to late-game materials and monsters. The biggest bummer is that, if a player isn't wearing their Shroud of the Forest cloak, they'll suffer from the Curse of the Forest debuff that shrouds the map and clouds up the screen. Also watch out for Gorecrusher as he has a tendency to roam quite a bit in the area.

Nearby Important Locations

Ancient Village — Spectral Dust, Ghost Shrooms, and Ghost Crystal Cursed Village — Spectral Dust, Ghost Shrooms, and Ghost Crystal Spider Cave — Silkworms, Thick Hide

7 The Silverlight Hills

Human Form May Not Fool Everyone Here

The only area where players can reliably find Silver Ore

Only one singular Waygate in the area

Enemies in the area may be able to see through Human Form , so players must be wary at all times

, so players must be wary at all times Recommended Gear Level of 60 or higher

There is really just one most desirable base location in Silverlight Hills -- the one in the top left corner of the map. It's just so close to the Sacred Silver Mine and extremely defendable that players can't pass up the chance to set up a castle there. In PvP, that means making a beeline for the location as it will be hotly contested. For PvE, solo players must contend with lots of high-level enemies. Clan players should have no issues claiming the land.

In addition to the base location being a quick jaunt to the Silver Mine, there's a large building area and a nice front spot for a little garden or hedge maze. Much like the base location in the Cursed Forest, there's room to grow and the area offers a unique aesthetic for players interested in that aspect of base building. Players cannot, unfortunately, create their own little vampire wineries despite the proximity to the Brighthaven Vineyards. But perhaps that's just what keeping prisoners and tapping their blood for blood potions is...

Nearby Important Locations

Sacred Silver Mine — Silver Ore, Reinforced Planks Brighthaven Vineyards — Sacred Grapes, Gem Dust Brighthaven Square, Docks, and Trade District — Gold Jewelry

