V Rising lets you live out your deepest vampire lord fantasies, but what’s a vampire lord without loyal subjects? Or better yet, servants? Luckily, there’s no shortage of living creatures to choose from when picking who will serve you.

Related 10 Most Powerful Spells in V Rising Here are the most potent spells you can cast on enemies in V Rising.

However, these servants aren’t made equally, and determining the best in V Rising depends largely on how you play . A PvP server will need to focus on traits different from those of a PvE server. This is why I opted for a variety of servants so you can find the right ones to complement your playstyle.

8 Brute

Best for Hunting and Gathering

Although you won’t face off against hungry players in PvE, the environment is certainly out to kill your vampire lord. It can quickly put a damper when it comes to going to harsher areas, and this is why Brutes are one of the best V Rising servants for PvE play.

They’re remarkably tough and can reduce difficulty by 100 when you hunt in hard environments. Areas like a mine are perfect places to head to with a Brute as your servant. Plus, they’re useful if you are in desperate need of resources but don’t feel like your level or gear is where it needs to be to succeed.

7 Scholar

Best for Handling the Elements

Servants should make your life easier no matter how you’re playing. There’s always the chance you’ll devise a build that locks you out of or otherwise makes it seem impossible to get through certain areas. Scholars are as helpful as Brutes, but these servants provide aid in different ways.

While Brutes deal with harsh environments, Scholars specialize in the elements. With them as a servant, you can enjoy 100 less difficulty in areas protected by the elements. This opens even more doors for you while hunting.

6 Miner

Best for an Abundance of Resources

Blood isn’t all your vampire lord needs to keep things moving in V Rising. You’ll also need resources, but who has time to gather all those things yourself? Sending the right servants off on missions is essential, and Miners are an excellent tool to take advantage of.

Related Best Armor Sets In V Rising Boost spell power or enhance physical damage and lifesteal? These are the questions to ask when finding the best armor sets in V Rising.

Perhaps they’re better used in PvE situations. You can send them off on plenty of missions, and thanks to their Worker blood type, they have that humble appearance that makes infiltrating a settlement a cakewalk.

5 Priest

Best for Ranged Offense

You don’t want all your servants getting up close and personal with every enemy storming the base in V Rising. That’s why it pays to have a Priest or two on the table. The Priest are by far not the strongest around, especially compared to the likes of Clerics (whom we’ll discuss later). But they’re perfect at a distance.

Ranged attacks shouldn’t be ignored. They deal a solid amount of damage to pick people off. Just remember that they’re soft and can easily be killed. So, set them up with people like Paladins to ensure their survival so they can continue to snipe enemies from afar.

4 Lightweaver

Best for Maneuverability

If you’ve ever faced off against a Lightweaver or three in V Rising, you know just how chaotic they are thanks to their hit-and-run style. That’s why they make for some of the best servants to defend your castle in PvP.

Pairing a Lightweaver with either more of their own kind or with some others is vital to their success. They also need plenty of space since they’re almost constantly on the move. If you set up a room with multiple Lightweavers, you have a chance of scaring an enemy player to the point that they won’t bother attacking.

3 Paladin

Best for Damage Over Time

When you need to hit hard, you call in a Paladin servant. They don’t move very fast though, so someone with good maneuverability can get by their defense. But if you’ve faced a Paladin or two, you know just how well they can build up their attacks blow after blow.

Focus on pairing a Paladin up with someone else to defend a castle in PvP. They can dish out some great damage; they just need some time to build up to it.

2 Nun

Best for Quick Heals

When you’re gathering your servants, a Nun is an excellent healer. So, on the PvP side, you’ll want them to ensure your other servants remain in the fight. In fact, you can keep a few of them, but make sure they stick to the back lines because they’re squishy.

Additionally, Nuns are also good for looting, particularly in the Dunley farmlands. This allows you to make good use of their skills even in PvE for missions.

1 Cleric

Best for Versatility

Clerics are one of the best versatile servants in V Rising to defend your castle in PvP. For one thing, they act as tanks. They blend both spells and physical prowess to adapt to any situation.

Another great thing about the Cleric is the protection they offer other servants. Their defensive stats are just as impressive as their offensive ones. So, you can use them to deal devastating blows, and in the next breath, they can jump in to protect other allies with a shield.